LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Reveals the Toll His 76ers Deal Took on Her Family

LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers has worked out on the court so far, but it’s been a different story at home.

The 41-year-old superstar signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers this summer for his record 24th NBA season, and the team is off to a 7-1 start and tied with the Houston Rockets for the best record in the league.

However, LeBron’s wife Savannah James admitted the move has turned her life upside down.

Savannah James watches the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savannah James Opens Up About Living in 3 Cities

Savannah appeared on the Nov. 3 episode of the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast and explained just how spread out the James family is right now because of her husband’s new job.

She still lives in Los Angeles with their 12-year-old daughter Zhuri and son Bronny, who plays for the Lakers. LeBron is based in New York and commutes to Philadelphia. Oh, and their youngest son Bryce is a sophomore on the Arizona men’s basketball team in Tucson.

“The crazy in my life is I have to figure out how to be three places at once,” Savannah admitted. “I try not to think about it because it’s going to stress me out. I know it has to happen, but that is crazy. [We split our time between] LA, Philly, and New York will be the hub. So it will be LA, New York, and Philly — and my son is in school in Tucson, Arizona, so along with his season, he’s everywhere else.

“So trying to plan my life out like that is a little crazy for me right now. When one thing is off, it’ll throw my whole day off.”

Savannah James revealed how STRESSFUL it’s been trying to keep her family together following LeBron James’ move to Philadelphia, as she now has to balance life between THREE DIFFERENT CITIES: New York, Philly, and Tucson 😲👀



She also revealed that their daughter Zhuri chose to… pic.twitter.com/58MzyWT0fc — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 3, 2026

Why Zhuri James Stayed in Los Angeles

The family gave Zhuri, who celebrated her 12th birthday at the 76ers home-opening win over LeBron’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the option of moving east with her dad.

She passed.

“She was trying to figure it out,” Savannah said. “[She was like], ‘So, am I not going to see him? How is this going to work?’ But, we also asked her, ‘You can go to school, we can go to New York, we can go to Philly.’ And she was like ‘Yeah, no. I’m [doing] volleyball and school. I don’t want to be away from school for that long. I still want to play with my teammates.’”

Happy 12th birthday, Zhuri James 🥳



LeBron’s daughter is in the house for his Sixers home debut!



CLE/PHI is LIVE on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jEiVwCNTvb — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2026

Savannah, who recently turned 40, said she’s handling the change much differently than she would have earlier in LeBron’s career.

“I feel different because, while all of these things are happening around me and it’s amazing, LeBron going to play in Philly is going to be an adjustment,” Savannah continued. “Zhuri going into middle school is an adjustment, but it’s going to work out.

"And then the boys are kind of living their own lives, but the way that it feels for me is that I feel different in myself and the work that I’ve done and the way that I wanted to feel going into this milestone age. So, it’s not necessarily that it feels different because all of the things are happening, it’s really just because of how I’m looking at it from the outside in.

"If you would’ve said LeBron was going to Philly five years ago, I would’ve said, ‘Huh? We’ve got to pack up everything, Zhuri, I don’t care how you feel. It’s going.’ Now, I’m just more calm and everything is going to be OK.”