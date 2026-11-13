Lewis Hamilton Trades Formula 1 for Basketball in Unexpected NBA Star Team-Up

Lewis Hamilton has spent much of his life behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. This week, the seven-time world champion found himself in a very different sporting environment, with a basketball in his hands and an NBA star showing him the ropes.

Hamilton traded the racetrack for the hardwood in the latest installment of lululemon's "Rest Day with Lewis Hamilton" series, teaming up with New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson for a friendly shootaround and a conversation about life at the highest level of professional sports.

The crossover, released Friday, Nov. 13, brought together two athletes whose careers have followed very different paths but whose ambitions have plenty in common.

And while Hamilton might be more comfortable navigating a Formula 1 circuit than lining up a jump shot, basketball was only the beginning of their time together.

Lewis Hamilton Hits the Basketball Court With Jordan Clarkson

Hamilton and Clarkson looked right at home together in footage from the collaboration, sharing laughs, getting shots up and talking basketball before settling into a more personal conversation.

The two athletes also showed off their respective lululemon training looks, with Hamilton wearing red and Clarkson sporting a black sleeveless top with red shorts.

For Hamilton, 41, the appearance offered a change of pace from the demands of his Formula 1 career with Ferrari. Clarkson, meanwhile, brought the perspective of an NBA veteran who has experienced both individual success and the pressure that comes with chasing a championship.

Their discussion eventually turned to a question that doesn't have an easy answer, even for athletes who have already accomplished so much: What comes next after reaching the top?

Hamilton knows that feeling better than most.

With seven Formula 1 world championships to his name, he has spent years competing under extraordinary expectations. Clarkson has faced a different version of that pressure throughout his NBA career, including the challenge of maintaining his competitive edge while pursuing another title with New York.

The pair discussed the work that happens away from the spotlight, how their approach to competition has evolved and why enjoying the process still matters.

"It felt special to be able to speak to him about what we're chasing in our careers and the hunger we both bring to everything we do," Hamilton said in lululemon's announcement.

What Hamilton and Clarkson Learned From Each Other

For Clarkson, the opportunity wasn't simply about spending time with one of motorsports' most accomplished drivers.

He was particularly interested in how Hamilton has adapted over the years, both mentally and physically, to remain competitive in a sport that demands relentless preparation.

Hamilton's passion away from racing also made an impression on the Knicks guard.

That curiosity is part of what makes the collaboration more interesting than a typical athlete partnership. Hamilton and Clarkson don't compete in the same sport, but both understand the expectations that follow success and the challenge of finding new ways to improve.

The basketball session marks the third and final installment of lululemon's "Rest Day with Lewis Hamilton" series.

Previous episodes featured professional golfer Min Woo Lee and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, giving Hamilton opportunities to step outside his usual environment and experience the sports of other elite athletes.

This time, Clarkson got to introduce him to the basketball court.

The full episode is available on lululemon's YouTube channel.

For Hamilton, it was a rare opportunity to leave the racing suit behind, pick up a basketball and discover just how much he has in common with an athlete whose day job looks nothing like his own.

