Lindsey Vonn Makes Rare Comments About New Boyfriend

Lindsey Vonn is giving fans some insight on her new relationship.

The Olympic gold medalist is now dating fellow alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, which she shared in an Instagram post back in September. In the post, she recapped her summer adventures with Bailet, including time near the water as he watched her dive into the ocean, along with poolside moments together.

Vonn spoke to People at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov. 2, about how she wants to be more open about sharing her love life but still trying to "strike a nice balance."

Lindsey Vonn Is "Really Happy" With New Boyfriend

Not only did Vonn share that she is trying to be intentional about what she shares about her love life, but she also says that Bailet is an "amazing boyfriend."

She added that she's also "really happy" with how things are going between them as well. However, stressed that she is "not going to share too much moving forward."

After her September post, Vonn followed up with more snapshots of her French summer with Bailet last month. Vonn began the post sporting a black bikini and took more dives into the ocean. She also brought along her dog, Chance, who has an adorable photo with Bailet looking at one another on a cliff.

In another snapshot, the Olympian shared a photo of Chance on top of a red moped before ending the photo dump with her and puppy snuggling on a couch.

She captioned the post, alluding to how happy this summer made her, writing, "Ok I lied… Chance and I managed to catch a few more days of summer….😁🙌🏻❤️💃🏼 maybe I’ve just been in the wrong place all these years 😉 🇫🇷And now I’m tired and happy."

Lindsey Vonn's Past Relationships

Vonn's relationship with Bailet is not her first one with a professional athlete. The three-time Olympic medalist was previously married to Thomas Vonn.

The two said "I do" in 2007 at the Silver Lake Lodge at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The pair stayed together for four years until their 2013 divorce.

Following her divorce, she dated golf icon Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015 after meeting at a charity event in 2012. They announced their split in May 2015 as the athletes cited their demanding careers and busy travel schedules as taking a toll on their relationship.

Her last public relationship was with NHL pro P.K. Subban. He proposed in 2019, and they ended their relationship the following year after three years of dating.