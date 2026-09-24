Lindsey Vonn's summer included a new chapter away from the slopes.

The Olympic skiing legend went Instagram official with French alpine racer Matthieu Bailet this week, ending months of speculation about the two athletes with a vacation photo dump that left little room for interpretation.

Vonn, 41, slipped several photos of Bailet, 30, into a carousel recapping her summer. One showed the couple kissing in a pool overlooking the water and mountains. Another captured Bailet wrapping his arms around Vonn as they stood together by the sea.

There were also quieter snapshots from their travels, but Vonn saved the biggest clue for her caption.

“About that time for a summer recap... pt 1❤️,” she wrote.

Bailet quickly joined in from the comments.

“Can’t wait to see the summer recap part 2 😏😘,” he wrote.

For Vonn, the post was more than a collection of vacation pictures. It was the first time she had publicly confirmed the relationship after the two skiers spent months keeping their romance relatively low-key.

And there is a fitting wrinkle to Vonn's latest relationship: Few people could understand the world she has spent her life navigating quite like Bailet can.

Lindsey Vonn and Matthieu Bailet Share an Elite Skiing Connection

Vonn and Bailet don't just share a love of skiing. Both have competed at the highest level of the sport.

Bailet, who is from Nice, France, is a World Cup alpine ski racer who specializes in downhill and super-G. He made his World Cup debut as a teenager in 2016 and has competed on the circuit ever since.

Vonn's résumé hardly needs an introduction. The five-time Olympian is one of the most accomplished alpine skiers in history, with 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals, including downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The two had already sparked dating speculation months before Vonn's Instagram reveal.

They were spotted together in New York City in May, when Vonn was in town around the Met Gala. The pair were seen shopping in SoHo, riding the subway and backstage at Broadway's “The Outsiders.”

At the time, People reported that Vonn and Bailet were “getting to know each other.”

Four months later, Vonn answered any lingering questions herself.

The relationship is Vonn's first public romance since her split from businessman Diego Osorio, which she confirmed in February 2025.

New Romance Comes During Lindsey Vonn's Long Road Back

Vonn's relationship reveal also arrives during one of the most physically demanding stretches of her life.

Her highly anticipated return to the Olympics in February ended with a devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Games. Vonn underwent emergency surgery for a complex tibia fracture and has spent the months since documenting a difficult recovery.

The injury came after Vonn had already torn her ACL shortly before the Games.

As recently as August, Vonn said another operation was still ahead of her.

“I still have another surgery, so I’m trying to get as strong as possible,” Vonn told TNT Sports during the U.S. Open. “And once I get my ACL, then I’ll have another long road ahead of me. But for now, I feel great, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Vonn said she hoped to undergo ACL surgery in November, although she acknowledged the timing could extend into the winter.

That makes the carefree scenes from her summer recap particularly striking.

Months after a crash that left her facing surgeries, crutches and a long rehabilitation, Vonn spent part of her summer back in the water, traveling and enjoying life with someone who knows the demands of her sport firsthand.

And this time, she was ready to make the relationship public.

