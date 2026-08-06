Six months ago, Lindsey Vonn's skiing career appeared to be over.

After suffering a catastrophic crash during the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the American ski legend underwent eight surgeries and faced the possibility of losing her left leg. Even weeks ago, Vonn admitted her ankle was "still broken" as she continued the long road back.

Now, she's giving fans another encouraging glimpse of that recovery.

Vonn shared a collection of vacation photos from the French Riviera this week, including several images of herself paddleboarding in a bright red bikini along the Mediterranean coast.

Alongside the post, she kept the caption short. "Been on the move..."

While the photos highlighted a relaxing summer getaway, they also underscored how much progress the 41-year-old has made since February's life-altering accident.

Vonn Continues Taking Steps Toward a Return

The latest update comes after Vonn recently spoke candidly about the challenges she still faces during rehabilitation.

Appearing on the ESPYS red carpet last month, she explained that recovery has been far from straightforward.

"It's been a very slow process," Vonn said. "It's been five months since I've been able to actually go to the gym in a somewhat meaningful way. And walking is actually still really hard for me."

Even so, she has remained focused on returning to elite competition.

Earlier this summer, Vonn was among the athletes nominated to the U.S. Ski Team's next World Cup roster, another indication that she continues working toward racing again once medically cleared.

The nomination is one of the first official steps toward making the team for the upcoming season, with final selections expected later this year.

Life Off the Slopes Has Also Moved Forward

Away from skiing, Vonn has also embraced a busy offseason.

In recent months, she has been linked romantically to French alpine skier Matthieu Bailet. The pair fueled speculation after being spotted together in New York before making additional public appearances, including at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But Vonn's latest Instagram post kept the focus squarely on the present: sunshine, time on the water and another visible milestone in one of the most remarkable recoveries in winter sports.

Every update has served as another reminder that while her rehabilitation isn't finished, the Olympic champion continues moving steadily toward the comeback she has never stopped believing is possible.

