Lindsey Vonn Shares New Vacation Photos as Remarkable Comeback Continues
Six months ago, Lindsey Vonn's skiing career appeared to be over.
After suffering a catastrophic crash during the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the American ski legend underwent eight surgeries and faced the possibility of losing her left leg. Even weeks ago, Vonn admitted her ankle was "still broken" as she continued the long road back.
Now, she's giving fans another encouraging glimpse of that recovery.
Vonn shared a collection of vacation photos from the French Riviera this week, including several images of herself paddleboarding in a bright red bikini along the Mediterranean coast.
Alongside the post, she kept the caption short. "Been on the move..."
While the photos highlighted a relaxing summer getaway, they also underscored how much progress the 41-year-old has made since February's life-altering accident.
Vonn Continues Taking Steps Toward a Return
The latest update comes after Vonn recently spoke candidly about the challenges she still faces during rehabilitation.
Appearing on the ESPYS red carpet last month, she explained that recovery has been far from straightforward.
"It's been a very slow process," Vonn said. "It's been five months since I've been able to actually go to the gym in a somewhat meaningful way. And walking is actually still really hard for me."
Even so, she has remained focused on returning to elite competition.
Earlier this summer, Vonn was among the athletes nominated to the U.S. Ski Team's next World Cup roster, another indication that she continues working toward racing again once medically cleared.
The nomination is one of the first official steps toward making the team for the upcoming season, with final selections expected later this year.
Life Off the Slopes Has Also Moved Forward
Away from skiing, Vonn has also embraced a busy offseason.
In recent months, she has been linked romantically to French alpine skier Matthieu Bailet. The pair fueled speculation after being spotted together in New York before making additional public appearances, including at the Monaco Grand Prix.
But Vonn's latest Instagram post kept the focus squarely on the present: sunshine, time on the water and another visible milestone in one of the most remarkable recoveries in winter sports.
Every update has served as another reminder that while her rehabilitation isn't finished, the Olympic champion continues moving steadily toward the comeback she has never stopped believing is possible.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.