Lindsey Vonn Underwent Surgery for Broken Leg After Brutal Olympics Crash

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career ended in brutal fashion on Sunday, with a crash during the women’s downhill competition in Cortina. The news got worse shortly after.

The AP is reporting Vonn underwent surgery to “stabilize a fracture reported in her left leg.” The U.S. Ski Team said the 41-year-old is in stable condition under the supervision of a team of American and Italian doctors.

Anouk Patty, chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, said, “She’ll be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process.”

Vonn lost control soon after leaving the start house and clipped a gate with her right shoulder, sending her tumbling down the slopes. She could be heard in agony while she was attended to for minutes on the ice. She was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Less than two weeks ago, Vonn suffered a torn right ACL after a crash while training for the Olympics. She opted to compete anyway.

American Breezy Johnson wound up winning the gold medal in the event, with an incredible performance that saw her top the field by .04 seconds.

