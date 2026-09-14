Derrick Barnes made one promise to his son before the Detroit Lions' season opener: If they were going to do this, they were going all in.

So Barnes and his son, Trey, didn't simply wear matching Spider-Man shirts to Ford Field on Sunday. They arrived in full red-and-blue suits, masks included, and stopped outside the stadium to pose, crouch and shoot imaginary webs at the cameras.

Trey even climbed onto his dad's back for part of the walk inside. It would have been a pretty great father-son game-day memory if the story ended there.

Instead, Barnes spent the next few hours playing like he had actually brought Spider-Man onto the field with him.

Derrick Barnes and His Son Win the Lions’ Game-Day Arrival

The Lions shared video of Barnes and Trey approaching Ford Field together Sunday morning in their matching costumes.

“With great power comes....D-Barnes,” the team wrote, borrowing the superhero's most famous line.

In another post, Detroit called Barnes its “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The NFL got in on it, too, sharing video of the pair walking hand-in-hand toward the stadium. Trey looked up at his dad as the two stopped along the way to strike Spider-Man poses together.

The moment quickly became one of the sweetest arrivals of Week 1.

It also wasn't the first glimpse fans have gotten of Barnes as a dad. The 27-year-old has shared pieces of his relationship with Trey throughout his Lions career, and Sunday offered the kind of memory that had very little to do with football.

At least initially.

Because once Barnes traded the Spider-Man suit for his No. 55 jersey, the theme somehow survived.

Derrick Barnes Keeps the Spider-Man Theme Going Against the Saints

Barnes delivered one of Detroit's biggest defensive performances in a wild 31-30 overtime victory over New Orleans.

On the first play of the second half, he jumped a route and intercepted Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, setting up a Lions touchdown that pushed Detroit's lead to 14-0.

Then came the celebration.

Barnes extended his arms and mimicked Spider-Man shooting webs from his wrists, carrying his morning with Trey directly onto the field.

He wasn't finished.

Barnes ended the afternoon with five tackles, one interception, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and two passes defended. According to the Lions, he became the first linebacker in franchise history to record at least two passes defended, a sack and an interception in the same game.

Detroit ultimately needed every bit of it.

The Lions watched a 21-0 lead disappear before beating the Saints 31-30 in overtime, with New Orleans' attempted two-point conversion failing after its final touchdown.

Barnes had arrived at Ford Field dressed as a superhero for his son.

A few hours later, Trey had a pretty good argument that Dad never really changed costumes.

