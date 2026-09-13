The Detroit Lions understood just what it meant last year to fall far below expectations.

When the calendar flipped to 2026, the coaching staff and roster understood changes needed to be made, to avoid the same feelings of frustration and disappointment.

Despite New Orleans having a subpar record in 2025, the Lions understood the opponent would be a barometer test for a hungry roster.

"There's always gonna be a couple little wrinkles with all that, but listen this is part of the season. It's part of the evolution," Campbell said. "From us to them, the opponent, and a little bit of this is you're about to find out where you're at. This is a barometer in this first game. I like where we're at, and we're about to find out a lot about ourselves after this first game."

After 60 minutes of action and overtime, Detroit Lions made more plays than their NFC South opponent and held on for a 31-30 victory.

Here are several key takeaways from the Lions' first victory of the 2026 season.

Second drive sees offense find rhythm, execution

After the Saints won the opening coin toss and elected to defer, Detroit could not move the chains, as the defense forced a three-and-out.

Detroit's defense forced a Saints punt and the offense was able to find their rhythm on a 13-play drive that took six minutes off the clock.

Jahyr Gibbs was able to find rushing lanes and tight end Sam LaPorta was able to secure two receptions.

Unfortunately, left guard Christian Mahogany tripped and was forced to leave the game. Ben Bartch replaced Mahogany in the first quarter after he sufferred a knee injury.

Gibbs capped off the 89-yard drive with a one-yard scamper that gave Detroit an early 7-0 lead. The touchdown was his 50th in 50 career games.

Jameson Williams has subpar game

Unfortunately for the Lions, Williams success in training camp did not carry over into the first half.

Detroit did not have as much success with Williams that they wanted to last season with explosive plays, and Petzing tried to get the speedy wideout involved in the offnese.

Williams should have secured a deep toss, as Jared Goff threw an accurate pass that found Williams' hands.

Later, Petzing attempted a trick play, with Goff attempting to fake a handoff to toss it back to the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout.

Williams did not secure the football and the play was snuffed out by the Saints' defense.

He finished the first half with two receptions for 17 yards. On the afternoon, he recorded four receptions for 45 yards and multiple drops.

Lions' defense benefits from Chuck Clark signing

The Lions' shortcomings continued offensively throughout the first half. Disaster struck when Goff was sacked and lost the ball, with New Orleans' Jonas Sanker recovering for a touchdown. However, replay review overturned the fumble, and the Lions avoided the damage.

On an ensuing drive, the Lions were on the wrong end of a review. Jahmyr Gibbs was initially ruled down after a short catch-and-run, but after review it was determined that he had lost the ball before going to the ground and as a result the Saints gained possession.

However, new safety Chuck Clark stifled any momentum the Saints had. The veteran picked off a poorly thrown pass from Shough to give the Lions the ball back shortly after the fumble.

The Saints would get one more offensive drive to put points on the board before the half, but again the Lions' defense came up big. On a third-down with the Saints teetering on field goal range, Aidan Hutchinson utilized his spin move to get to Shough for his first sack of the season and cement the first-half shutout.

Derrick Barnes starts second half with superhero play

Prior to the game, the veteran linebacker and his son Trey arrive to Ford Field dressed together as Spider-Man.

To start the second half, Barnes read the eyes of Shough and picked off a pass that was intended for tight end Noah Fant.

Detroit capitalized on the scoreboard, as Gibbs secured his second touchdown, capping off a seven-play, 41-yard drive with a one-yard scamper.

With great power comes....D-Barnes pic.twitter.com/hq0dvcDflL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 13, 2026

Defense dials up pressure to extend lead

Detroit was able to extend their lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.

Shough coughed up the football when Roger McCreary came barreling in on a cornerback blitz.

The free agent addition went unblocked and knocked the footbal loose. D.J. Wonnum was able to recover the football, setting up the offense with prime field position on the Saints 25-yard line.

Amon-Ra St. Brown secured a 19-yard touchdown grab, giving Detroit a three touchdown lead.

Saints score 17 points unanswered, force overtime

With the Lions leading by 21, the Saints found their rhythm in the third-quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points with two touchdown drives.

The Saints' offense took advantage of a three-and-out by the Lions late in the quarter. New Orleans was able to find the end zone to trim the Lions' lead to only seven.

Kellen Moore dialed up quick passes that became increasingly challenging for Detroit's defense to limit.

Running back Kendre Miller found the end zone on an eight-yard scamper, followed by wideout Devaughn Vele finding the end zone on a short one-yard toss.

Detroit held a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth-quarter.

The Saints were able to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth-quarter, even converting on a fourth-and-12. Chris Olave had a 42-yard grab that put the Saints in prime position for a touchdown.

Juwan Johnson had a nine-yard touchdown grab. The Saints even had an opportunity to win in regulation, but a 62-yard field goal try by Daniel Carlson was wide right.

Quick hits

1.) The Lions hosted 30 current and former Detroit firefighters during the national anthem. The group also had 16 firefighters who assisted at Ground Zero.

2.) Running back Sione Vaki had a rough time in the first half, especially with his blocking responsibilities. On several occasions, he negatively impacted the Lions' offensive linemen from being able to execute their blocks properly.

3.) Mahogany was ruled out for the game and did not return for the second half against the Saints after suffering a knee injury.

4.) Gibbs had 34 touches in the season-opener (29 rushes, five receptions).

5.) After the Saints tied it in overtime, the Lions defense held when Kellen Moore decided to go for the win and a two-point conversion.