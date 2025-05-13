Livvy Dunne has epic freak out over SI Swimsuit issue cover girl reveal
Livvy Dunne built her personal brand through social media and has become a marketing magnet and influencer force. With over 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Livvy knows how to keep everyone engaged.
She's parlayed that fame into major appearances, most recently pulling up to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks, and she's been involved in several marketing campaigns.
Livvy also became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, debuting in 2023, and she hasn't left since.
For the third straight year, Livvy is featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue, but this time it's different. Not only did Livvy pose for the cameras, but she is now officially an SI Swimsuit cover model.
Her cover shoot went down in Bermuda, and Livvy couldn't wait to celebrate the news with her followers on the 'Gram.
"That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Cover model," she told SI after learning the news. "Oh my god, I'm crying. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model. Are you kidding me?"
Now that Livvy is "retired" at the young age of 22 years old, who knows what the future holds.
Maybe she can just enjoy the retired life as a WAG with Pittsburgh Pirates ace and future New York Yankee Paul Skenes by her side while she keeps on influencing from the sandy beaches.
That doesn't sound too bad, now does it?
