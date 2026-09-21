Justin Herbert has plenty to answer for after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 0-2 start.

Madison Beer does not.

That distinction has apparently been lost on a corner of the internet, where the pop star has somehow become part of the conversation surrounding Herbert’s brutal opening two weeks of the NFL season.

The latest wave came Sunday after the Chargers fell 26-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Herbert completed just 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a late pick that effectively ended Los Angeles’ last chance at a comeback.

And as frustration with Herbert boiled over, some fans found a rather unconventional culprit: his fiancée.

Chargers Fans Somehow Bring Madison Beer Into Justin Herbert’s Struggles

Herbert and Beer’s relationship became considerably more public this offseason. The couple got engaged, Beer visited Chargers training camp and the two were photographed together several times away from football.

None of that has anything to do with Herbert throwing an interception.

That did not stop fans from making the connection after another rough Sunday.

“I truly blame Madison Beer for this loss,” one fan wrote on X. “Ever since Herbert proposed, I knew he wasn’t going to be locked in.”

Another was even less subtle: “Justin Herbert [expletive] blows. He needs to break up with Madison Beer and lock in.”

The Chargers' next 7 games after falling to 0-2 are no joke 😳 pic.twitter.com/EHcjEbAkxb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2026

One fan argued Herbert spent too much of his offseason with Beer instead of preparing for the Chargers’ new offense, while another blamed both the relationship and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for the quarterback’s early-season regression.

It is the kind of logic that only sports fandom can produce after a bad loss. Beer is not calling plays, blocking pass rushers or deciding where Herbert throws the football. There is no evidence his relationship has anything to do with what has happened on the field.

There is, however, plenty in Herbert’s actual stat line for Chargers fans to worry about.

Through home losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Raiders, the 28-year-old has thrown for 401 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also fumbled three times and taken six sacks.

Sunday’s loss was especially painful because Herbert and the Chargers still had a chance late. Los Angeles got the ball back trailing 24-14 before the two-minute warning, but Herbert forced an underthrown pass into triple coverage. The interception all but slammed the door on the comeback.

And then Michael Irvin entered the chat.

Michael Irvin Takes the Madison Beer Jokes Even Further

The Hall of Fame receiver piled on Monday with an Instagram video roasting Herbert over both his performance and his high-profile relationship.

“You made the wrong drive,” Irvin said. “Driving your girl to the airport, but you can’t drive this team to that endzone?!”

Irvin paused before delivering the punch line. “That’s a problem.”

His social media team drove the joke home in the caption: “Mike thinks Justin Herbert is focused on the wrong drive.”

Irvin’s jab turned what had largely been fan chatter into an even bigger talking point less than 24 hours after the loss.

Herbert’s relationship is an easy target because it has become far more visible. Beer attended training camp over the summer, and the couple made headlines with their engagement. Now Herbert is struggling, the Chargers are winless and one of the NFL’s most recognizable former players is publicly joking that the quarterback has been focused on the wrong things.

Of course, that makes for a much cleaner social media theory than the reality of an NFL offense struggling through its first two games.

Beer cannot fix the Chargers’ protection problems. She did not throw Herbert’s interceptions. And blaming a quarterback’s fiancée for an 0-2 record is hardly serious football analysis.

But Herbert is the face of the franchise, and everything around him gets louder when the Chargers lose.

Two weeks into the season, even his relationship has become part of the noise.

The fastest way to make it disappear is pretty simple.

