Justin Herbert is the object of more than one person's affection as proven by his appearance in the latest music video from Madison Beer. Herbert, Beer's real-life boyfriend, plays the love interest of the titular “lovergirl" in the new video.

The song is the fifth single off Beer's latest album, Locket, which was released on Jan. 16, just five days after Los Angeles lost to the Patriots in the AFC wild card round. Herbert completed 19 of 31 passes for 159 yards, fumbled twice and was sacked six times. The winning quarterback in that game, Drake Maye, threw for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, were both recently featured in Boston Magazine's list of the 150 most influential Bostonians.

With Herbert's performance in this music video the NFL quarterback power couple rankings may need to be reconsidered.

Herbert and Beer have been dating since last year when Herbert made his second Pro Bowl and led the Chargers to an 11-5 record in games he started. He threw for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in Jim Harbaugh's second season as head coach. Herbert is now 0-3 in the postseason, but at least he has two people in his life who say incredibly sweet things about him on camera in Beer and Harbaugh. With that in mind, see if you can guess which of these are lyrics from Beer's song and which are things Harbaugh has said about his quarterback:

"I want to be best friends with him."



"He’s like Hercules."



"Great. It felt like the music should be playing. I even thought I felt ... I thought I heard music. Voices of angels maybe. It felt great. It felt great."



"It was hot. As each person came off the elevator, sweating and some had the shirt off. Justin Herbert, his hair was a little wet. But his shirt was completely dry. That was another thing that blew me away."

If you guessed those were all things Jim Harbaugh had said about Herbert, including commenting on how sweaty he got while being trapped in an elevator and claiming the sight of him on a football field was something that made him hear angels sing, well, you're right.

Sure, the chorus of Beer's song says, "I thank God I found you in this lonely world. Why would we ever stop ourselves from doing what feels good? Baby, if we can, we should," but has she ever woken up in the middle of the night to thoughts of a special trip to Canton, Ohio?

"I woke up the other day and said, 'Gotta get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame.' It's just one of those things where you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning, and sometimes that's when your best ideas come."

Meanwhile, the closest Beer's latest tour will come to Canton will be when the bus passes through Ohio on the way from Philadelphia to Detroit in July. It's clear that only one person in Herbert's life is truly concerned with getting him where he really wants to be.

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