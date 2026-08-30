Mariska Hargitay Jokingly Throws Shade at Jalen Brunson

Mariska Hargitay plays too much.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actress shared a photo of herself, Jalen Brunson, and Quinta Brunson on Instagram with a silly caption making fun of the New York Knicks star. In the photo, the actresses and athlete were posed in all-black attire in front of a silver and chrome background.

Hargitay wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with fringe detailing and black open-toe heels. The "Abbott Elementary" creator rocked a black mini dress with silver single-strapped heels. The NBA star had a more casual look for the evening as he sported a plain black T-shirt, black slacks, white tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap.

Hargitay posted the photo on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 30, jokingly writing in the caption, "Standing with the powerhouse. And Jalen."

Quinta responded to the caption, writing in the comment section, "cousins and their goat," adding the "aww" and "salute" emojis.

While the Knicks star didn't respond in the comment section to Hargitay's joke, he did throw a "like" on the photo.

Mariska Hargitay Supports Jalen Brunson During NBA Finals

Hargitay has been a supporter of Brunson for quite some time, but she really showed her love for the New York Knicks during their historic NBA Finals run last season.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs, Hargitay sat courtside and was seen intensely watching the game.

During the game-winning moment, OG Anunoby tipped the ball in with 1.2 seconds left on the clock for the Knicks to win 107-106. Everyone jolted out of their seats, including the actress who hugged Brunson on the court after the buzzer.

“I love you so much, I'm so happy.”



Mariska Hargitay to Jalen Brunson postgame 🥹



A game-high 36 for JB in the Game 4 W! pic.twitter.com/Yfn64qpMpg — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Jalen Brunson Reveals His Favorite Celebrity Knicks Fan

The little shade that Hargitay threw at Brunson is clearly all love, as the Knicks captain has said in several interviews that he is a "lifelong fan of SVU."

It's not only the show that draws Brunson in. He previously shared on his "Roommates Show" podcast that his father, Rick Brunson, who is the assistant coach for the Knicks, introduced him to the crime drama, but it was Hargitay herself.

During an interview with Variety earlier this month, he shared that the "Law & Order: SVU" actress is his favorite Knicks fan. He told the outlet that he is grateful for the relationship they have built over the years and for the continuous support she has given him.

The two will soon see more of one another, and not just at a future Knicks game. The pair may even call each other co-workers, as Hargitay told Variety that Brunson will soon make an appearance on the show.