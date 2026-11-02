Matthew Stafford has a familiar pregame routine that has nothing to do with football.

Before taking the field for the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran quarterback often makes time to see his four daughters along the sidelines. It's a small family tradition amid the noise and anticipation of an NFL Sunday.

But ahead of the Rams' game on Nov. 1, Stafford's pregame interactions included some special guests.

He and his wife, Kelly, reportedly arranged a luxury suite for military veterans, giving them a chance to enjoy the game together. And Stafford made sure to personally acknowledge the guests before kickoff.

The moment was captured on video, offering a glimpse of a thoughtful gesture that extended well beyond the football field.

Matthew Stafford Takes Time to Thank Military Veterans

In footage shared Sunday by ABC7 sports journalist Curt Sandoval, Stafford can be seen approaching a group of veterans on the sidelines while wearing his blue-and-yellow Rams warmup gear.

Rather than simply waving as he passed, the quarterback stopped to greet the guests, shaking hands and spending time with the group before returning to his game-day preparations.

Salute to Service

Every week, @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford has a tradition where he greets his four daughters on the sidelines before the game.

Today was different!

He and his wife Kelly purchased a luxury box for military veterans!

He took the time to shake every single… pic.twitter.com/z8f5EAAAL8 — Curt Sandoval (@abc7curt) November 1, 2026

Sandoval reported that Matthew and Kelly purchased a luxury suite for the veterans and that Stafford personally greeted each of them.

The couple's daughters were also part of the occasion.

According to Sandoval, all four girls wore jackets bearing the words "thank you," a simple message that captured the spirit of the family's gesture.

For a quarterback accustomed to playing in front of thousands of people, the interaction offered a more personal way to recognize a group of guests who had served their country.

Stafford Family's Pregame Tradition Takes on Special Meaning

Stafford and Kelly are parents to four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

The girls have become familiar faces around Rams games, often joining their mother to cheer on their father. Stafford's sideline visits with his children have also provided fans with a look at the family side of a quarterback whose NFL career has spanned nearly two decades.

Sunday's gesture added something different to that tradition.

Instead of the family's usual pregame reunion being the entire story, the Staffords helped put the attention on military veterans, with their daughters participating in the tribute.

The timing was especially meaningful with Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, when Americans will honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Stafford still had a football game to play, but his actions before kickoff offered a reminder that some of the most memorable moments of an NFL Sunday happen before the ball is ever snapped.

