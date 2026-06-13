Matthew Stafford's Real Estate Moves Spark Questions About QB's Future in Los Angeles

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for another season with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm of their roster, the former NFL MVP is making headlines away from the football field and sparking fan theories about his future with the Southern California team.

At present, Stafford is entering his sixth season with the Rams and is currently coming off of one of the best years of his career.

After spending the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was acquired by the Los Angeles franchise in a blockbuster trade.

The quarterback's arrival in Los Angeles in 2021 almost immediately transformed the Rams' luck out on the field. He promptly led the team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season with the franchise.

At age 38, he has silenced questions from critics about his longevity in the league by capturing the first NFL MVP award of his career after leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes during the 2025 season.

The Rams Quarterback and His Wife Have Cashed in on Three of Their Luxury Properties

Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford, Sawyer Stafford, Chandler Stafford, Hunter Stafford & Tyler Stafford at Toy Story 5 Premier | IMAGO / AFF-USA

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have reportedly sold three of their luxury properties in their exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood for a combined total of more than $21 million.

Ultimately, the sales add another chapter to the family's extensive SoCal real estate portfolio, but this time the sales may hold hints about the quarterback's future in the NFL.

Two of the homes sold by the Staffords are neighboring properties purchased from rapper Drake in 2022. The residences were part of Drake's famous Hidden Hills real estate holdings and were acquired shortly after Stafford helped lead the Rams to their Super Bowl win that same year.

Matthew Stafford recently sold 3 of his homes in LA for a total of $21 million, including 2 he bought from Drake in 2022 https://t.co/27UPIpxVh3 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 12, 2026

The third property involved in the recent sales by the Staffords is a sprawling estate that the family also acquired in 2022.

Despite moving several properties off of their books and removing them from their overall real estate portfolio, the Rams QB and his family remain heavily invested in Southern California. They still own an impressive Hidden Hills mansion that was purchased for roughly $28 million and has become one of the most talked about celebrity homes in the area.

Whether the recent home sales are simply a financial decision to profit or part of a larger life transition en route to making an exit from Los Angeles remains unclear.

What is clear, however, is that Matthew Stafford appears focused on adding another championship run to his professional football legacy as he builds off of his impressive 2025 season as the Rams' veteran quarterback.