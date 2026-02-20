How Rams' Matthew Stafford Continues to Stand Alone

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After putting in one of the best seasons of his illustrious career, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to haul in the accolades after the quarterback put in one of the NFL's most prolific passing performances in the regular season and the playoffs.

The Gunslinger Stands Alone

Pro Football Focus ranked Stafford as the sixth best player in the NFL during the 2025 season, coming in as their highest graded quarterback.

"The PFF MVP and NFL MVP is the highest-ranked quarterback in this year’s PFF 101," stated PFF. "His 91.9 PFF passing grade and 7.7% big-time throw rate paced the position. It was the first time in Stafford’s career that he earned a PFF overall grade above 90.0, setting a career high at 38 years old.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Josh Allen was the second highest ranked quarterback at ten and NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye was ranked at 25.

While PFF is only able to go off their metrics and game film, Rams head coach Sean McVay explained that being an MVP is a day-to-day mindset for the future Hall of Famer.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“What you don't see is that he's in that office right next to me in that quarterback room at 5:45 every single morning starting his prep, being able to impact and influence the questions, the intrinsic motivation, the ability to be able to give confidence to the other 10 guys because he truly is an extension of the coaching staff. You don't see, well sometimes you guys do see the prep that it takes to be able to even just get ready for practice whether that be a walkthrough or just a normal Wednesday or Thursday practice and the amount of overall management."

"What you don't see is just all the things that go on. All we see is the amazing things he does on those Sundays or Thursdays or Monday nights when we're playing. The amount of work and time that goes into it and then the consistency of who the human being is, how he's so humble through all the good times and how he's so strong and sturdy in the challenging moments and what that does to provide a confidence and a belief for everybody around him and how that uplifts and elevates people. He's the epitome of an igniter. He's just this incredibly humble superstar that has the ability to make everybody feel better when you're around him. That's just really who he is."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"He's so thoughtful, he's so considerate. I'm glad [Matthew’s Wife] Kelly [Stafford] showed the video where he is kissing his little girls goodnight. But that's who this guy is. He's got a heart for people. He is an incredible husband and father. He’s an incredible friend to me and he's an incredible quarterback, but he's so much more than just a great quarterback. He's a rare human being. I feel really fortunate for the friendship and the relationship that we've developed and I'm sure hopeful that Thursday when we're there to support him, that gets recognized."

"Like I've said before, this is such a challenging game. I know I'm biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year. I think there are a lot of people that will agree. I'm hopeful Thursday will represent that as well.”

