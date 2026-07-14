Michael Phelps has broken records, won more Olympic medals than any athlete in history and built a career that extends far beyond swimming.

But according to the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, one of the most important lessons he ever learned didn't come from a coach.

It came from his mom.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Vivian Tu's "Richer Lives," the 41-year-old reflected on how his mother, Debbie Phelps, helped him develop discipline long before the endorsement deals and seven-figure bonuses arrived.

Instead of allowing him to freely spend the money he earned as a teenage swimming phenom, she created a reward system that tied every purchase to an accomplishment.

For Phelps, it became one of the foundational lessons of his career.

Michael Phelps Says His Mom Rewarded Results, Not Fame

Phelps said money was never the reason he competed, even as his profile exploded after qualifying for his first Olympic Games at just 15 years old.

"Money wasn't my driving factor," Phelps said. "I loved what I did, and money was just part of it."

As sponsorship income started arriving, his mother wanted to make sure success didn't change his priorities. Rather than giving him unrestricted access to his earnings, she proposed a deal.

"When I turned pro, my mom gave me a deal," Phelps recalled. "She was like, 'Whenever you break a world record, you can go spend, what was it, $20,000 or $25,000, whatever it might be. You can go do that, but only if you break a world record.'"

The agreement was supposed to reward extraordinary achievements. Neither of them expected just how often it would come into play.

Phelps laughed while remembering that the plan became far more expensive than anyone anticipated because he "was going to break a lot," ultimately setting 39 world records during his career.

The rewards started small. He said he initially spent the money on video games and gaming consoles before eventually purchasing his first car, a Cadillac Escalade, after turning 16.

The Lesson Stayed With Him Long After Swimming

Looking back, Phelps said the incentive system changed far more than his spending habits. It reshaped the way he viewed his entire career.

"I think through that process of my mom teaching me the incentive-based approach with the world record, I started thinking, 'Okay, what else am I going to do with my money? Am I going to invest it? Equity deals?'" he said. "I think it really opened me up to thinking differently about my career, not only as a swimming career but as a profession."

That mindset continued as his success reached unprecedented levels.

Following his historic eight-gold-medal performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps received a $1 million bonus from Speedo.

Rather than spending the money on himself, he directed it toward the Michael Phelps Foundation, turning one of the biggest financial rewards of his career into an investment in water safety education and youth development.

Today, Phelps said those lessons continue to influence how he approaches life after retirement, including how he thinks about business decisions, family life and long-term planning.

For an athlete whose career was defined by extraordinary achievements, the lesson that may have lasted the longest wasn't about winning another race. It was learning that success is most valuable when it's paired with discipline.

