Michael Porter Jr. Reveals How He Navigated 5 Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party

Michael Porter Jr. had some work to do at one of his last social outings.

The Brooklyn Nets star shared that he had to navigate a lot while attending Michael Rubin's White Party last month. While speaking on the “Girls, Disrupted” podcast, Porter Jr. shared that five of his exes were there at the infamous Hamptons party and how he handled what could have been an awkward moment.

Porter Jr. told the host that it was "hectic" for him to be in the same venue as his previous girlfriends. However, he shared that he decided to stay out of the way to not to make the situation worse.

Who Are Michael Porter Jr.'s Exes?

While Porter Jr. shared that there were several of his exes at the party, he did not name any of the women. He has, however, been publicly linked to a few notable women in the past.

Ice Spice and the NBA star were seen together several times last summer in New York. The "Munch" rapper is a Bronx native, and the Denver Nuggets traded Porter Jr. to the Nets in June 2025. But most importantly, the rapper attended Rubin's party this year.

The only other woman Porter Jr. has been publicly linked to is former Disney actress, Madison Pettis. The two dated from 2016 through mid-2017 prior to his being drafted to the Nuggets 17th overall in the 2018 NBA draft.

"The Game Plan" actress went viral earlier this year when she alluded to her previous relationship with Porter Jr. on the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast back in March. She shared that her ex was a "psychopath" and that she broke up with him before he went to the league.

In May, the Nets power forward responded to Pettis' claims on the "One Night With Steiny" podcast. He revealed that they only dated for three months and that her comment about him being a psychopath was "scaring the jawns away."

Pettis did not post to social media about whether she attended the White Party this year, but the actress has in the past.

Who Else Attended Michael Rubin's White Party?

Rubin's White Party is a summer staple where professional athletes, sports media personalities, social media influencers, and more show off their best white outfit for the occasion.

This year, the NBA players who attended were Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jared McCain, and more. Other athletes who came were Tom Brady and Mike Tyson, as well as musicians like Cardi B and Lil Wayne.

This year, the White Party was a bit earlier than usual, as it usually falls on the July 4th weekend. This year it was held on July 1 due to another highly anticipated event, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Rubin didn't explicitly state that he changed the date of the party due to Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding, but the Fanatics CEO told People at the time that he was aware of their wedding date and didn't want guests to choose which event to attend.