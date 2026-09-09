Mike Vrabel, Wife Balanced Marriage Counseling and the NFL During Offseason

The New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel are back on the big stage Wednesday.

They've got a primetime season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. During the offseason, Vrabel was open and honest about how he's been juggling marriage counseling with his wife, Jen Vrabel, and his duties as the head coach of this massive franchise.

Vrabel was caught up in a scandal over the offseason. He and former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were caught getting cozy on camera in photos that were shared publicly, causing quite a stir. Russini and The Athletic parted ways after the incident, but Vrabel is still serving as head coach of the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel Says Marriage Counseling Has Helped Him on and off The Field

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be," Vrabel said, per ESPN, back in April regarding starting his journey in marriage counseling.

So, how are Vrabel and his wife handling the pressures of the NFL season along with counseling? The coach says it's actually helped him a bit with his work on the field.

During a press conference amid the NFL preseason, a reporter asked Vrabel what he had learned from the marriage counseling and how he balances that "personal commitment with getting ready for this season."

Vrabel said that the counseling has helped him on and off the field.

"I think we always look at improvement," he said in the presser. "As we talk about getting ready for the next season, we always look at improvement and ways that we can improve individually and how we can improve as a team. It's really critical that we continue to do that on and off the field. I believe in that."

Jen Vrabel wife of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He went on to praise the Patriots' team, saying that he believes in what they "can do to help this football team, to help our coaches, to help myself and everybody else included."

Mike Vrabel Keeps His Marriage Counseling Comments Brief

Vrabel kind of skirted the question. He certainly didn't give a detailed account of his personal journey in marriage counseling. But, we know that Mike and Jen are still together, and he even used the third day of the NFL Draft to do counseling with her.

Even though Vrabel kept the details of his marriage counseling private, his comments offered a glimpse into how he approaches personal and professional growth. He identifies areas that need work, look for ways to improve and carries those lessons forward.