Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel's Wife Jen Makes Rare Tunnel Appearance

The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos for the AFC Championship title on Jan. 25. The winner goes to Super Bowl LX while the loser goes home.

To say Mike Vrabel's first year as the Patriots' head coach was a success would be an understatement. Not only did he lead the Patriots (14-3) to tying the best record in the league, but he also helped turn quarterback Drake Maye into an MVP finalist.

Helping cheer on the Patriots at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Vrabel's wife of over 25 years, Jen Vrabel.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen Vrable at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jen, who married the former Patriots defensive end in 1999, first met the three-time Super Bowl champion while they were students at Ohio State University. They share two sons together, Tyler and Carter.

Vrabel's wife keeps a low profile and has no public social media pages. However, she's been Vrabel's No. 1 fan since before the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third-round of the 1997 NFL draft.

Aug 1, 1998: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mike Vrabel during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Fawcett Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Jen told The Tennessean in 2018 that she made the first move during a freshman lecture on time management at Ohio State. She “found him funny enough to ask the professor for his phone number,” and they “quickly became inseparable.”

A few weeks before the AFC Championship game, Jen turned heads by accompanying Vrabel, 50, through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium. She turned out to be good luck as the Patriots defeated the Giants 33-15.

Family and football: Mike Vrabel, with wife Jen, arrives at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/U3wD2AYVy9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 28, 2025

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel missed the birth of their second son

The couple celebrated their 25-year anniversary with a 10-day trip to Italy, Vrabel revealed toThe Athletic in 2024. He referred to it as his "first true vacation... maybe ever."

The hard-working coach even admitted to missing the birth their second child, Carter.

"I'm not proud to say this, but I'm just going to tell you about my wife. She gave birth to Carter, I missed it, I was at practice, she was in Ohio,” Mike revealed during a 2018 press conference while head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

“He came early, he flipped, they had to take her. I showed up four hours late because I was playing football and she was having a baby.”

Jen & Mike Vrabel Have Date Night on Fridays

While the grueling NFL season is tough on families, Jen told ESPN in 2019, "Fridays are always our nights because we have a teenage son that doesn't want to hang out with Mom and Dad, so he goes to high school football games.

"It's fun. He's usually home earlier, and we grab dinner. When he coached in college, he really didn't have a night like that, so we cherish that night. It was the same when he played. Fridays were always the best. It became like a date night or family night."

Jan 13, 2025: Mike Vrabel (l) and his wife Jennifer (r) pose for a photo with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (c) at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

