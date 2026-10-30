Chloe Kim has never had much trouble expressing herself. Her boyfriend, Myles Garrett, is a little more reserved.

That difference has long been part of their relationship, but after Kim was diagnosed with ADHD earlier this month, the Olympic snowboarder discovered that Garrett had been paying closer attention than she realized.

In a new interview with the California Post, Kim, 26, opened up about the Los Angeles Rams star's reaction to her diagnosis and the changes she's noticed since getting help.

And while Garrett's initial response included a little teasing, his support meant much more to her.

Myles Garrett Had a Funny Reaction to Chloe Kim's Diagnosis

Kim explained that Garrett is typically the quieter one in their relationship, while she's rarely at a loss for words.

"It's funny, because he's definitely the quiet one in the relationship, and I'm the one that can't shut my mouth to save my life," she told the outlet.

When Garrett first learned about her ADHD, his reaction was a familiar one.

"But in a way, I think at first he was like, 'Hmm, this girl talks a lot.'"

Now that Kim has received a diagnosis and started getting help, she's noticed a difference in how she communicates.

"Whenever I'm gone, he's like, 'I do miss your voice bouncing off the walls. I do miss hearing you talk about all the random things,'" she shared.

More importantly, Garrett has encouraged her throughout the process.

"I feel like he was so supportive when I got diagnosed. He was like, 'This actually makes a lot of sense for you. I'm proud of you for doing that, and getting the help,'" Kim said.

Chloe Kim Opens Up About Life With Myles Garrett

Kim also shared a funny example of how her diagnosis has affected everyday life with Garrett.

She sometimes forgets things he asks her to pick up at the grocery store, including the cheese he wants for his cookies.

"Sometimes that involves him. I'm like, 'Okay, you said you wanted these cookies. I'll go get them for you, and I'm not going to forget, and get hung up on the things that I want, which is cheese,'" she explained.

The problem? Garrett isn't a fan of cheese.

"And he doesn't really like cheese like that. So you can imagine the disappointment in his face when I come back from the store and there are no cookies."

It's a small, funny glimpse into a relationship between two athletes accustomed to performing under enormous pressure.

Kim, a three-time Olympic medalist, has spoken openly about her diagnosis, while Garrett is continuing his recovery from knee surgery as he works toward returning to the Rams.

For Kim, the biggest takeaway from the experience isn't the occasional forgotten grocery item. It's knowing that Garrett appreciates her personality and has supported her in understanding herself better.