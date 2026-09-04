Naomi Osaka’s Growing Business Empire: Everything She’s a Part Of

Naomi Osaka is continuing to expand her portfolio beyond tennis.

Osaka is one of the world's highest-paid female athletes for multiple consecutive years. The tennis superstar earns the majority of her income through endorsement deals and her own business ventures rather than prize money.

In 2025, Osaka ranked No. 8 on Forbes Highest-Paid Female Athletes list, earning $12.5 million. In 2021, she topped the list with her record-setting $60 million.

Take a look at what makes business ventures and endorsements Osaka is a part of.

Hana Kuma, Media

Osaka started her media production company, Hana Kuma, in 2022. She created the company with her business partner, Stuart Duguid—who is also her agent —in partnership with LeBron James’s media company, The SpringHill Company.

The tennis star, who is Japanese and Haitian, named the company Hana Kuma, which translates to "flower bear" in Japanese.

The company’s short documentary film, "Mink," earned an Emmy nomination. The film tells the story of Patsy Takemoto Mink, a Japanese-American woman, the first Woman of Color and the first Asian American woman elected to Congress.

Last year, Hana Kuma, began their partnership with Revolt to give women's sports a larger platform.

Kinló, Skincare

Osaka launched her skincare brand, Kinló, in 2021. The skincare brand was made with melanated skin tones in mind for sun protection, as well as skin cancer awareness for communities of color.

The brand sells sunscreen, UV blockers, as well as daily moisturizers, body lotions, and more.

The tennis star also named the company in relation to both Japanese and Haitian Creole heritage, combining the word "gold" in both languages.

NC Courage, Women's Soccer League

The four-time Grand Slam champion is a part-owner of NC Courage, a professional women's soccer team. She became a part-owner in 2021 alongside majority owner Steve Malik.

Oska was the first new investor in the team after the team relocated the team to Cary, North Carolina, in 2017. They were originally in Elma, New York and were named the Western New York Flash.

Evolve, Talent Agency

Osaka launched Evolve in May 2022, with Duguid moving away from IMG. However, at the end of December 2025, she went back to IMG after noting that Evolve did not deliver "what was promised," per Bounces.

The agency is still run by Duguid and has all-star talent on the roster, including women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

BodyArmour, Investment

Osaka had an early equity investment in BodyArmour that paid off when Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2021. The deal was valued at $5.6 billion (at an overall $8 billion valuation), per Forbes. The tennis star's earnings from the deal were never made public.

NBA star James Harden and the late Kobe Bryant were also investors in the company.

Fashion Collaborations and Endorsement Deals (Nike, Levi's, Louis Vuitton, and more)

Osaka is known for making a statement with her fashion, so it's no secret that major brands want to be a part of it. The tennis star has had fashion collaborations with Levi's, Victoria's Secret, Frankie's Bikinis, and ADEAM.

She's also partnered with brands like Olly Wellness, Zico, and Tatcha.

Her most prominent collection is her endorsement with Nike, where she mixes her on-court style with her versatile streetwear in various collections. She was previously sponsored by Nike's competitor, Adidas, but left the brand in 2018 and signed with Nike the following year.