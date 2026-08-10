Netflix Is Turning the New York Yankees Into a Drama Series

For decades, the New York Yankees have produced some of baseball's most unforgettable moments. Now, the franchise's history is headed to a different stage.

Major League Baseball announced on Aug. 7 that Netflix is developing a scripted drama series inspired by the Yankees, marking a new chapter in the streaming giant's growing relationship with the sport. The project is still in development, but it already has an accomplished creative team behind it, including Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman.

The announcement comes as Netflix continues to deepen its footprint in Major League Baseball through a sweeping media partnership that now extends beyond live broadcasts and documentaries into scripted storytelling.

The Yankees' History Will Be Told Across Multiple Eras

According to MLB, the series is being produced by Bateman's Aggregate Studios alongside MLB Studios.

Writer, director and producer Josh Wakely developed the concept, though specific plot details remain under wraps. What has been confirmed is that the series will be built around the Yankees' legendary history and span multiple eras of the franchise, giving creators a deep well of iconic players, championship teams and defining moments to draw from.

Bateman will serve as an executive producer alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Studios. Wakely will executive produce through Grace: A Storytelling Company, while Nick Trotta represents MLB Studios. Peter Sobiloff, Mike Sobiloff, Sean Mullin, Josh Glick, Daniel Cohan and Jon Liebman will executive produce for Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

No casting announcements, release window or production timeline have been revealed.

Netflix Keeps Expanding Its Baseball Portfolio

The Yankees project represents another major step in Netflix's rapidly expanding investment in baseball.

As part of its three-year rights agreement with Major League Baseball, Netflix is streaming multiple marquee events across the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons. That slate has already included this year's Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, as well as the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

The streaming service will also exclusively air MLB at Field of Dreams on Aug. 13, when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Minnesota Twins in Dyersville, Iowa.

Netflix has also built a growing library of baseball programming in recent years through its partnership with MLB Studios. Those projects include the Emmy-winning documentary "The Turnaround," "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" and the eight-part documentary series "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox," which offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

MLB Studios also collaborated on the Emmy Award-nominated Ballgame episode of "Abbott Elementary," one of the sitcom's highest-rated episodes.

The scripted Yankees series marks a new direction for that partnership. Rather than revisiting history through documentary filmmaking, Netflix will bring one of baseball's most recognizable franchises to life through a dramatic series, underscoring both the Yankees' enduring cultural influence and the streaming platform's long-term commitment to the sport.