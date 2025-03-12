Netflix Releases Trailer For 'The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox' Docuseries
Last February, Netflix announced two documentary projects centered around the Boston Red Sox.
The first – "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" – came out in October. The second is now mere weeks away from release.
Netflix released a trailer for "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" on Wednesday. The eight-part docuseries will follow last season's squad from spring training through September, as the streaming giant had camera crews with the team all year long.
On top of behind-the-scenes footage, the trailer also includes snippets of exclusive interviews with outfielder Jarren Duran, first baseman Triston Casas, manager Alex Cora, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, among others.
Boston finished 2024 with an 81-81 record, failing to reach the postseason for the third year in a row. There were plenty of engaging storylines from throughout the season, though, from Duran's breakout season and controversial interaction with a fan to injured stars and a league-worst defense.
All eight episodes of "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" will hit Netflix on April 8. The series was directed by Greg Whiteley, who also helmed "Last Chance U" and "Cheer."
Related MLB Stories
- VLADDY EXTENSION UPDATES: Prior to spring training, the Blue Jays offered Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500 million contract that apparently included too many deferrals for the first baseman's liking. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS' DEBUT DELAYED: It seemed like Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers would finally get into a spring training game on Tuesday or Wednesday, but he won't appear until Saturday. CLICK HERE
- GOODMAN EMERGING FOR ROCKIES: After getting limited looks behind the plate in 2023 and 2024, Hunter Goodman could take over as Colorado's part-time starting catcher in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.