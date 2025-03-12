Fastball

Netflix Releases Trailer For 'The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox' Docuseries

The 2024 Boston Red Sox will be the subject of a new documentary series hitting Netflix in April, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from throughout the season.

Sam Connon

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) high-fives center fielder Jarren Duran (16) after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
/ Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Last February, Netflix announced two documentary projects centered around the Boston Red Sox.

The first – "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" – came out in October. The second is now mere weeks away from release.

Netflix released a trailer for "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" on Wednesday. The eight-part docuseries will follow last season's squad from spring training through September, as the streaming giant had camera crews with the team all year long.

On top of behind-the-scenes footage, the trailer also includes snippets of exclusive interviews with outfielder Jarren Duran, first baseman Triston Casas, manager Alex Cora, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, among others.

Boston finished 2024 with an 81-81 record, failing to reach the postseason for the third year in a row. There were plenty of engaging storylines from throughout the season, though, from Duran's breakout season and controversial interaction with a fan to injured stars and a league-worst defense.

All eight episodes of "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" will hit Netflix on April 8. The series was directed by Greg Whiteley, who also helmed "Last Chance U" and "Cheer."

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

