Angel Reese, Hershey's in talks for most obvious endorsement deal ever
Angel Reese may only be a rookie, but she is already one of the biggest stars in the WNBA.
The Chicago Sky forward and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has a massive following on social media and been landing major brand deals since winning the NCAA national championship over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in 2023.
Reese has landed deals with companies like Reebok, Beats by Dre, Wingstop, Xfinity, Raising Cane's, and more.
She could now be closing in on another endorsement deal that is an absolute no-brainer.
TMZ Sports is reporting that Reese and Hershey's are in talks about a potential partnership that makes too much sense for both sides for it not to happen. Reese's fans have been known as "Reese's Pieces" dating back to her time at LSU, and now "the two sides are legitimately looking to form a partnership,"
Fans have been clamoring for a partnership between the two sides since Reese's responded to a tweet by Reese in late June.
Reese sent out a tweet to her fans, with the Reese's X account responding, "Where are we? Just watching our favorite player. The tweet was accompanied by an image of Reese's Pieces, including one that was wearing Reese's signature headband.
In the Chicago Sky's game against WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, June 30, Reese showed her love for the candy with some Reese's-themed Reebok Solutions.
The sneakers were custom-painted by local Chicago artist Marvin Baroota, who has been customizing Reese's sneakers all season.
In the Reese's Pieces Reeboks, Reese extended her consecutive double-double streak to 10 games. Unfortunately, the Sky fell to the Lynx, 70-62. On Tuesday, July 2, Reese added another game to her streak, bringing the total to 11.
Reese had a stellar game, recording 12 points, 19 rebounds, and 3 assists in an 8-point win over the Atlanta Dream.
The team returns to action on Friday, July 5, when Chicago travels to face the Seattle Storm. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ION.
We'll have to see what unique ideas the Chi-Town Barbie and Marvin Baroota come up with next.
