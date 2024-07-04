Angel Reese gets 'thank you' gift from Megan Thee Stallion (PHOTO)
Angel Reese is becoming a pop culture icon.
The Chicago Sky forward has taken the WNBA by storm and is the reigning Rookie of the Month for June. Reese set the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a season (11) and currently leads the league in rebounding.
Reese and fellow rookie Caitlin Clark were named to the WNBA All-Star team this week. It is the first time two rookies made the All-Star roster since the 2014 season.
The former LSU star, who won a national championship with the Tigers in 2023, has undeniable crossover appeal.
She was featured in a music video for Latto's hit song "Put It On Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B, where Latto raps, "I been ballin' so damn hard, could've gone to LSU."
Reese has been on stage with the likes of GloRilla and, most notably, Megan Thee Stallion, who danced with Reese and teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans during a performance of "Pop It" on the Chicago leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.
Reese and former Chicago Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick also met rapper G Herbo backstage at a concert and later hilariously re-enacted the meeting on TikTok.
Through it all, the Chi-Town Barbie has seemed to build genuine relationships with the celebrities she has been rubbing shoulders with, and we were reminded of that ahead of the holiday.
Reese shared a photo on Instagram of a gift she received from Megan Thee Stallion.
She received a bottle of Armand de Brignac, more commonly known as Ace of Spades champagne, and a hand-written note from the rapper.
To Angel Reese from the Hottest Girl: Thank you so much for your support and for making this an unforgettable Hot Girl Summer!
The immediate impact of the 2024 WNBA rookie class on the league in such a short time is undeniable. It's bringing attention to the league we have not seen since its inception.
Not only are Reese and Clark bringing in eyeballs off the court, but they are also shifting the culture and perception of women's basketball for everyone.
We'll have to see which celebrities they pop up with next.