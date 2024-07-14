A-Rod’s comically bad golf ‘shot’ at Tahoe tourney almost seriously hurt him (VIDEO)
Alex Rodriguez has been at the top of his game for so many years in so many things he's attempted that it is amusing to see the 14-time MLB All-Star and current FOX Sports studio analyst struggle on the links.
A-Rod is among the athletes and celebrities participating in the 35th annual American Century Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Lake Tahoe Resort this weekend in Nevada. It's chock full of athletes and celebrities showing off their skills -- well, some of 'em -- not to mention a mama bear and her two cubs, the true stars of the tourney thus far.
A-Rod has been buzzy for his eractic play.
During Friday, he shanked a fairway shot that sounded like his ball hit something and bounced right back at him.
Here's another angle, in slo-mo, from A-Rod's IG. At least he's laughing it off and not taking himself too seriously.
Just as an aside: World's away, last year's ACC champion, Steph Curry, was playing a round of golf in Abu Dhabi (capital of the United Arab Emirates), along with fellow Team USA friends and 'mates, Devin Booker and Jason Tatum. The fun-lovin' trio was having a good time during a break from practices.
Meanwhile, back in Tahoe, Charles Barkley, the butt of many golf jokes due to his atrocious swing and all-around game (often ugly), has been playing surprisingly well.
Take a look at his improved swing:
Barkley is tied for 50th heading into Sunday's final round even though Sir Charles was the heavy favorite to finish dead last.
Instead, that's where Alex might end up Sunday evening. He's currently 89th out of 90 golfers (only actor Miles Teller trails) but if Rodriguez continues to have shots like that one that nearly decapitated him, we may have a DQ or a last-place finish from A-Rod on Sunday.