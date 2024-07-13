Mama bear and cubs crash celebrity golf tourney
The 2024 American Century annual celebrity golf tournament is underway at Lake Tahoe this weekend at Edgewood Golf Course. The tourney, played along the shoreline in gorgeous Lake Tahoe, is usually stocked with athletes and celebrities trying to showcase their golf skills...or lack thereof.
But today on the course this family appeared to be the real stars of the tournament. A mama bear and her two cubs were seen walking across the course in the middle of play as players, officials and spectators surprisingly watched the bears casually made their way across the fairway and back into the beautiful Lake Tahoe wilderness nearby
Unclear if its the same Lake Tahoe bear that recently stole some beers from my pickup!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne
Hot kicks: LeBron rocks never-before-seen Nike kicks during pregame warm-ups
New couple?: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in viral TikToks
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters have adorable, heartwarming summer holiday