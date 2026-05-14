Alix Earle Shares Vulnerable Truth After Landing SI Swimsuit Cover

Alix Earle has had a whirlwind year, going from placing second on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" to attending exclusive events as she continues on a swift trajectory to becoming a pop culture household name. Now she's adding the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to her growing repertoire of A-Lister credentials.

But the 25-year-old hasn't gotten to where she is today without a seemingly endless amount of perseverance as evidenced by her ability to overcome obstacles under the scrutiny of the spotlight.

Jul 12, 2023: Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In December, the social media personality made headlines for two very different reasons. First, she danced her way to being crowned the runner-up on "DWTS" to a public breakup when she and her boyfriend of two years, Houston Texans' wide receiver Braxton Berrios, split.

But earlier this month, the 25-year-old gave the world a masterclass in maturity when she extended a friendly hug to Berrios at Sports Illustrated's Miami Grand Prix kickoff event. The video of the interaction was captured by celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Shortly after running into her ex, Earle found herself at the center of controversy with a rapidly brewing feud between herself and "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.

The "GRWM" guru took to Instagram this week to announce her SI Swimsuit cover. She delivered the news in tandem with personal revelations of her secrets for making it through the thick of online drama, debate, and heartache.

Alix Earle reveals that she's been 'going through a lot emotionally' in one of her most vulnerable moments to date

Social media personality Alix Earle has been the focus of a feud with Alex Cooper which is juxtaposed to her mature interaction with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios at the Miami Grand Prix Sports Illustrated Event. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Earle has raised the bar as an example to her followers, but now she's turning her focus inward.

Her SI Swimsuit cover photoshoot took place against the natural backdrop of Botswana. Embracing the experience, she said that her time in the country gave her the opportunity to reflect and find a 'beautiful new start.'

In the period of time during and after the photoshoot, she took the chance to travel solo and seek out restorative solitude without anyone else around.

Well, no one else around except for the lions and zebras, that is.