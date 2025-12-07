Braxton Berrios goes back to random NFL player status after Alix Earle split

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios may be playing through heartbreak tomorrow night against the Kansas City Chiefs after sources have confirmed his split with long term girlfriend Alix Earle.

The "Dancing with The Stars" sensation Earle and Berrios, 30, made their relationship public when they stepped out on the red carpet together in July of 2023 at the ESPY awards.

Earle, 24 initially referred to her boyfriend as “NFL man” in numerous TikTok videos prior to making it known to fans that the two were together.

Berrios, who formerly played for the Miami Dolphins initially took interest in Earle after she graduated from the University of Miami where her social media career took off.

Earle, 24 and Berrios, 29 started their relationship off with a rocky start as cheating rumors whirled against Berrios and former girlfriend, Sophia Culpo when she claimed he lied about their relationship timeline and cheated on her moments before getting close to Earle.

The Tiktok star and former Dolphins wide receiver quickly shut down these rumors about the earlier days of their relationship, as they were facing scrutiny from fans for allegedly sneaking around together while Berrios was still in a relationship with Culpo, 29.

Houston Texas wide receiver stands on field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After making things official, Earle and Berrios instantly grew to be one of social media’s most beloved and followed couples, often giving fans an inside look into their supportive relationship.

Fans began to speculate in recent months when they noticed Earle’s man never publicly appeared at any of her “Dancing with the Stars” performances. Earle, hoping to defend her boyfriend, claimed he was unable to attend any of her shows only due to his busy NFL schedule, not because of any tension between them.

Despite these statements being made by Earle, the truth seems to be unfolding as the couple has called it quits. Sources say that the breakup was amicable and both are choosing to focus on their individual careers.

For Berrios, it seems that the spotlight has been focused on his romantic relationships, rather than his accomplishments on the field.

Fans seem to be following his complicated love life, signaling his status will go back to random NFL player after this most recent breakup.

