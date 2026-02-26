Alysa Liu Gets Candid About Love Life in Blunt New Confession

Team USA figure skater Alysa Liu's stardom has skyrocketed ever since her sensational, historic performance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games last week.

Of course, this is because Liu won a gold medal in the women's figure skating freestyle program event. This made her the first American woman to reach the podium in this event since 2006 and the first to win gold since 2004.

Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the free skating match of figure skating women single skating at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. | IMAGO / Xinhua

While this nearly immaculate long program performance (which, combined with her short program performance two days earlier, earned the 20-year-old Liu a score of 226.79) was the most impressive showing that Liu had during these Olympic Games, it was far from the only time she wowed the crowd.

Liu also stole the show during the Winter Olympics figure skating exhibition gala on February 21, an event where many Olympic skaters could show off more creativity than in their competitive performances.

Alysa Liu skates the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Liu was the final skater to appear on the ice during this gala, and skated to "Stateside" by English musician PinkPantheress. It was an absolutely iconic performance that still has people talking nearly a week later.

Alysa Liu Gets Honest About Love Life, Says She ‘Loves Being Single’

Given Liu's new stardom, there is a lot of interest in her personal life. More specifically, what her love life is like at this point in her life.

Liu addressed this question during an interview with Cosmopolitan that was initially published on January 7.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

"Oh my god, this is, like, the first time I’ve talked about this. That’s a whole other thing that I’m not feeling right now. I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too. But also, my schedule, especially since starting to skate again, is pretty hectic," Liu said.

"If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will. I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time. Especially right now, I choose friendships over relationships any day," she added.

Alysa Liu, you will always be famous!!! https://t.co/MVXMvAlA3U — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 21, 2026

Perhaps Liu will now have more time to focus on her personal life, with the Olympics in the rearview mirror.