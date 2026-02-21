Alysa Liu’s Father Arthur Once Revealed Reason Behind Egg Donor Decision
While her historic free skate long program performance in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games was two days ago at this point, the sports world is still buzzing about Alysa Liu.
Liu became the first USA women's figure skater to win an Olympic medal since 2002 and the first to win a gold medal since 2002 on February 19, after her spectacular 150.20 score in the long program gave her a total of 226.79 points, which was more than enough to secure gold.
Liu's success also put her father, Arthur, in the spotlight. He fled from China decades ago and built his life as a lawyer from the ground up in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Arthur Liu was in the building and got to witness his daughter's historic performance first-hand, which came with a heartwarming reaction.
It's no secret that Arthur Liu elected to have Alysa and his four other children via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors.
Alysa and three of her siblings share a mother, while the other sibling is from another donor.
Alysa Liu’s Father Arthur Once Explained Reason Behind Unique Family Decision
In a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated (which has since been republished elsewhere), Arthur Liu said that he intentionally chose Caucasian egg donors for his children because he, “felt his children would benefit from a diverse gene pool" and a multicultural upbringing.
So while he doesn't know the biological mother of his five children, he ensured that they would be Caucasian.
This is a fascinating insight that Arthur Liu deserves a lot of credit for being candid about when speaking with the media.
