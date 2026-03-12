Alysa Liu Makes Revealing Confession About Her Hidden Back Tattoo

Team USA figure skating star Alysa Liu is one of the most popular athletes in the sports world right now after winning two gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Not only is Liu an icon on the ice, but her eccentric personality and unique appearance are other reasons why she has become a cult hero.

Alysa Liu of Team United States | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After the Olympics ended, a past video of Liu dancing resurfaced on social media. Fans noticed that she had a lower back tattoo that caught attention because nobody knew it was there before.

And because the tattoo's sign was ambiguous, there were a lot of questions from fans about what it might signify.

Alysa Liu is receiving backlash after people noticed she has a back tattoo 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mu4xwCepTr — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 26, 2026

Alysa Liu Reveals What’s Actually in Her Hidden Back Tattoo

The 20-year-old Liu addressed this tattoo directly during an interview with Teen Vogue that was released on YouTube on March 12.

When asked to talk about the first tattoo she has ever received, Liu said, "My first tattoo is a matching one with my best friend. It's my only tattoo. I actually don't have the [Olympic] rings on me. I want to so bad, but I'm like, I can't think of a placement. Because I have this weird thing, I can't get it on one side, or else I have to get it on the other side. Like, I have to be symmetrical in that way.

Alysa Liu | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"But yeah, my first tattoo is on my back, and it's pretty symmetrical. It's in the middle. Yeah, but I'm matching with my best friend. Got it at 18 [years old]. Our friend drew it up, so it's like extra special because of that. And there are little bits, here and there. Like, if you asked me to draw it, I probably couldn't draw it. I never see it. I wanted to do a drawing competition with my best friend, like who can remember what our tattoo looks like the best," Liu continued.

"So it's cybersigilism. There are bat wings, because I really love bats. I think they're really cool. And then there's a rose, because my best friend JuJu loves roses. Super symbolic for them. And then we have infinity signs in there. We're both born in August, and they're eights, but if you turn it around, it's like an infinity sign. So that's meaningful to us. And then, there's a part of the bat wings, the rose is in the middle, and yeah," she concluded.

So there you have it. Liu's tattoo is specific to her and her friend.