Steph Curry Makes Special Offer to Alysa Liu and Her Family

It will take Alysa Liu a long time to live down the fame she has amassed since the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old Liu won two gold medals in figure skating for Team USA. The first came in the opening week of the Winter Olympics, as she and several other Team USA figure skaters won gold in the team event. Then Liu took center stage and secured a gold medal in the women's singles program event in the Olympics' second week, which is what turned her into a global superstar.

With this second gold medal, Liu became the first USA women's figure skater to capture an individual Olympic medal since 2006 and the first to win gold since 2002.

One would imagine that Liu's popularity would have skyrocketed after this historic success, regardless of what her personality was like. But the fact that she has a charismatic and eccentric personality, a unique look, and still holds herself with a ton of elegance and grace is what has made her into America's sweetheart.

What's more, Alysa's family story is fascinating in its own right. Her father, Arthur Liu, came to the San Francisco Bay Area after fleeing China in 1989. After getting settled in the Bay Area, Liu then elected to have five children (with Alysa being the oldest) via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors.

Alysa holds the Bay Area near and dear to her heart and reps her hometown of Oakland whenever she gets the opportunity. This is why she has especially endeared herself to Northern California.

Alysa Liu will be honored at a community-wide celebration in Oakland after winning Olympic gold in women’s figure skating in Milan. https://t.co/Z1BDH5ONUY — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 25, 2026

Steph Curry Reaches Out to Alysa Liu and Her Family For An Invite

When thinking about Bay Area sports icons, Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry is among the first that come to mind.

Unfortunately, the four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP is sidelined with a knee injury right now, and his squad is struggling without him. But it seems this time away from the court allowed Curry to become an even bigger fan of Liu.

It seems that Curry's fandom of Liu has resulted in a cool invitation, as a March 11 article from Marcus Thompson II of the New York Times revealed that Curry has not only invited Alysa Liu, but Alysa's entire family, to a Warriors game.

One would imagine that Alysa will capitalize on this opportunity, which could mean fans will see that figure skating star at San Francisco's Chase Center soon.