The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's stylish button-up jacket and boots combo is a slam dunk

The WNBA superstar continues to lean into her fashionista personality — and her latest outfit has fans talking.

Joseph Galizia

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese holds up a score card during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center.
Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese holds up a score card during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese has been riding a wave of success in 2025 — and it doesn't appear to be slowing down.

The basketball superstar, 22, led Team Rose to its first championship in the brand new Unrivaled women's league back in March. Now, with only one month left until the 2025 WNBA season begins, Reese is turning heads with another fashionable statement.

The Chicago Sky forward took to Instagram on Thursday, April 10, and posted a promotion for Shea Moisture, her latest endorsement deal. Reese shared a series of photos rocking a stylish button-up jacket and boots that resemble the famed Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

"You see that glow?@sheamoisture got me right," she captioned the post. The brand also posted a promo video, which included Reese rocking the same outfit.

RELATED: Angel Reese gives off rock legend vibes sitting courtside at McDonald's All-American Game

Reese is enjoying some time off now, but the beginning of her WNBA season will certainly be eventful.

The athlete and the Sky will be battling the Indiana Fever in the first game of the year on Saturday, May 17. The Fever is led by global sensation Caitlin Clark, who is searching for a title in her sophmore campaign.

On Thursday May 22, Reese and the Sky host the defending champions, the New York Liberty. Suffice to say, Reese will need to ensure her game is as sharp as her stylish outfits.

Reese
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News