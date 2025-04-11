Angel Reese's stylish button-up jacket and boots combo is a slam dunk
Angel Reese has been riding a wave of success in 2025 — and it doesn't appear to be slowing down.
The basketball superstar, 22, led Team Rose to its first championship in the brand new Unrivaled women's league back in March. Now, with only one month left until the 2025 WNBA season begins, Reese is turning heads with another fashionable statement.
The Chicago Sky forward took to Instagram on Thursday, April 10, and posted a promotion for Shea Moisture, her latest endorsement deal. Reese shared a series of photos rocking a stylish button-up jacket and boots that resemble the famed Egyptian queen Cleopatra.
"You see that glow?@sheamoisture got me right," she captioned the post. The brand also posted a promo video, which included Reese rocking the same outfit.
Reese is enjoying some time off now, but the beginning of her WNBA season will certainly be eventful.
The athlete and the Sky will be battling the Indiana Fever in the first game of the year on Saturday, May 17. The Fever is led by global sensation Caitlin Clark, who is searching for a title in her sophmore campaign.
On Thursday May 22, Reese and the Sky host the defending champions, the New York Liberty. Suffice to say, Reese will need to ensure her game is as sharp as her stylish outfits.