Angel Reese gives off rock legend vibes sitting courtside at McDonald's All-American Game

The popular women's basketball star rocked another fiery fit as the countdown to the 2025 WNBA season continues.

Joseph Galizia

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese holds up a score card during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center.
In this story:

Angel Reese has been known to have a fashion sense as sharp as her skills on the basketball court. Well, the Chicago Sky star proved that on Monday, April 1, while in attendance at the McDonald's All-American Game from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York

Reese was tagged in an Instagram post ahead of the game by the popular FitsFromTheStreets account, who interviewed the young baller on the outfit she wore while sitting courtside. The outfit in question? A sensational sleeveless fur coat, Steve Madden boots, Chanel sunglasses, and Bottega purse to top it all off.

"Super versatile," said Reese during the interview when asked about her style. "I like 90s, 2000s. I like oversized clothes but I also like to feel sexy too." The 2024 Unrivaled Champion then named Rhianna and Teyana Taylor has her fasion influences before giving off one final pose in her sizzling attire.

Reese's fashion game has taken a step up ever since she helped lead Team Rose toward becoming the inaugural Unrivaled Champions last month. This included the 22-year-old athlete rocking a stylish zipper top while promoting her partnership with Amazon.

Amazon isn't the only major endorsement Reese has either. She also had deals with brands such as Reese's, Beats By Dre, McDonalds, and of course Reebok, where she has her own signature shoe dropping in 2026.

Now that Unrivaled is over Reese is steadily preparing for the 2025 WNBA season. She and the Sky have a dynamite opening matchup against the Indiana Fever, who is led by the new face of the league, Caitlin Clark. The showdown will certainly set the tone for Reese, but plan on her looking like a million bucks in the meantime.

Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese hugs Orlando Magic Stuff during an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Published
Joseph Galizia
