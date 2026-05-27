Arthur Fils Appears To Shoot His Shot With Women's Tennis Star At French Open

Many of the world's top men's tennis players are also winning off the court, with their wives or girlfriends. Some of these include Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, who is the world's No. 1-ranked player, dating model Laila Hasanovic, or Novak Djokovic's longtime wife, Jelena, who is his biggest supporter.

But not every top tennis player is in a relationship. Perhaps the most notable single men's tennis star is France's Arthur Fils, who is 21 years old and currently the world's No. 20-ranked player.

Arthur Fils of France | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Fils doesn't have a chance to compete for a major championship trophy in his home country, as he had to withdraw from the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) because of a hip injury.

When announcing his withdrawal from the tournament earlier this week, Fils said, "I'm not going to be able to play here this year. It's a shame, of course. I'm very sorry about it. After, I did some exams. Everything was looking pretty fine, but still a lot of pain. So I was not able to practise for the last two weeks," per an article from the ATP.

“Yeah, I will not be fit 100 per cent to play the tournament, and I will not take any risk like I did last year. I don't want to be stupid," he added. "It’s just pain, pain that’s bothering me. And when I step on the court, it just here. It's never going somewhere. If it was the last tournament of my life, I will have played, but now that I have 10 more years, 15 more years, I cannot do every time the same mistake.”

Arthur Fils' Flirty Exchange With Eva Lys Turns Heads at French Open

While Fils isn't playing in the French Open, he's still present at the tournament. And one off-court moment he had is turning heads.

German women's tennis star Eva Lys (who is the world's No. 81-ranked player, according to the WTA) interviewed Fils for Lacoste at an event. She asked him, "Who would you go have a drink with on the rooftop for golden hour? You have to pick a boy and a girl," per an X post from @AvantageTennis_.

"If I pick a boy, I'd go with Mehdi Saraoui. And if I have to pick a girl, I'd go with you," Fils then added.

🗣️ Eva Lys : "Avec qui irais-tu boire un coup sur le rooftop pour la golden hour ? Tu dois choisir un garçon et une fille."



🗣️ Arthur fils : "Si je prends un garçon j’irais avec Mehdi Saraoui, et si je dois prendre une fille, j’irais avec toi."



(@Lacoste tiktok) pic.twitter.com/TPEn0kOAUL — Avantage Tennis 🎾 (@AvantageTennis_) May 27, 2026

Lys seemed to appreciate this response, as she had a big smile when he said it and added, "That's a good answer!"

Maybe this exchange will spark a romance between these two, as Lys is just three years older than Fils.

Eva Lys (GER) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images