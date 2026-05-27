Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Reacts to Tommy Paul's Fiancée Paige's French Open Romper

There's no question that the primary competition to take place at major tennis tournaments happens on the court. The 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros) is no exception, even though the iconic tournament is still currently in the early rounds.

However, what happens on the court isn't the only competition taking place. It's no secret that many of the world's top male tennis players have wives and girlfriends who usually attend their tournaments.

Many of them are either already social media influencers before dating their tennis partner, or become influencers because of the heightened profile that comes with dating a big name in the sport.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

And because of this social media visibility, the outfits that these wives and girlfriends wear to matches often get a lot of attention.

While there may not be spoken competition between these tennis WAGs, there's no question that many are keeping tabs on what each other is wearing and how they look in it—if only to serve as inspiration or to ensure that they're not repeating the same look as one of their peers.

However, just because there might be competition doesn't mean that there's any bad blood. And a social media exchange between two of the most prominent tennis WAGs proved that on Wednesday morning.

IMAGO/Cover-Images

Paige Lorenze's White Romper For French Open Gets Laila Hasanovic's Stamp of Approval

USA tennis standout Tommy Paul is competing in the second round on May 27. His fiancée, Paige Lorenze, is one of the best-known WAGS in the sport, largely because of her being a fashion influencer.

And Lorenze didn't disappoint in this regard with the outfit she's wearing for Wednesday's match. She made an Instagram post of it before Paul took to the court, showcasing a white romper. The post was captioned, "tennis spectator resumed 🙂‍↔️".

This post caught the attention of Italian superstar Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, social media influencer and fashion model Laila Hasanovic. This was made clear by Hasanovic liking the post from Lorenze, showing that she is a fan of the French Open outfit.

Sinner and Paul aren't on the same side of the Roland-Garros bracket, and would therefore only be able to face each other in the championship. Maybe this is why Hasanovic felt like she could show love for Lorenze's outfit, or maybe she just wanted to support another tennis WAG who is in the same fashion space as her.