Austin Reaves' GF Jenna Barber Gives Much-Needed Support Before Lakers-Thunder Game

The Los Angeles Lakers might feel like Thursday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder is must-win, despite it being the second game of their Western Conference Semifinals series.

What's for sure is that Los Angeles will need a better performance from star guard Austin Reaves if they have any chance of evening the series against the defending champions. Reaves finished Game 1 on Tuesday with just 8 points on 3 of 16 shooting from the field, including 0 of 5 from three-point range. He was 1 of 11 from the field before the fourth quarter, at which point the game was essentially already out of reach.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Perhaps Reaves deserves some slack. After all, he has only recently returned from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for four weeks. He returned for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in the last round, scored 22 points, added 15 points in the series-clinching Game 6, then struggled against the Thunder.

Injury excuses aside, the bottom line is that Reaves needs to perform if the Lakers have any chance against the Thunder, especially since Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jenna Barber Shows Up to Support Boyfriend Austin Reaves for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2

While the vast majority of people inside the Thunder's Paycom Center on Thursday night will be rooting against Reaves.

But it appears that he'll have at least one supporter, as his girlfriend, Jenna Barber, has made the trip to Oklahoma City to watch the game in person. This was shown by a post Barber made to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon. She took a selfie in an elevator while wearing a comfortable pink outfit and holding what looks to be a coffee.

The post didn't have a caption, but the location was listed as "OKC", showing that she's in the same city as Reaves.

Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber is in OKC to support him for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/iPrINRGzbz — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) May 8, 2026

Reaves and Barber have been together since high school, as they met Cedar Ridge High School in New Jersey way back in 2014.

Barber remained by Reaves' side when he was injured earlier this year. And while Reaves doesn't post about Barber much on social media (he keeps his Instagram profile very business-centric), Barber occasionally shows some other aspects of their life, such as when they go on occasional date nights.

But Reaves will be all business when his Lakers squad takes the court against the Thunder on Thursday.