Injured Lakers guard Austin Reaves shares low-key date night with girlfriend Jenna

The Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to handle not having one of their top players in recent games, as Austin Reaves is sidelined with a grade 2 calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day.

While the belief is that Reaves won't be sidelined for too long and might only miss a month of action, calf injuries are tricky to return from because they have a high risk of re-injury. Therefore, Los Angeles will surely be taking things slow to ensure Reaves is 100% healed when he gets back on the court.

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Reaves must find some other way to spend his days because he can't compete on the court. One great way to do so is by hanging out with his girlfriend, Jenna Barber.

Jenna Barber/Instagram

The couple has been dating since 2014, when they met at Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, New Jersey. And Reaves and Barber are clearly still going strong throughout the former's successful NBA career in Los Angeles.

Jenna Barber talks about surgery in a Christmas cuddle session with her boyfriend, Austin Reaves. | Jenna Barber/Instagram

Austin Reaves and girlfriend Jenna enjoy a relaxed date night amid injury recovery

Reaves didn't travel with the Lakers on their current road trip, instead staying on the West Coast to rehab his calf injury. This has given more nights free to spend with Barber, and the couple capitalized on this with a recent date night to an escape room.

Barber made an Instagram story post that showed her, Reaves, and several friends posing at an escape room in Los Angeles. The post is captioned, "Escape room fanatics 🕵".

Jenna Barber's January 6 Instagram post. | Instagram/@jennabarber

Hopefully, Reaves didn't get too worked up while trying to find his way out of the escape room with Barber, because the last thing he or the Lakers needs is his calf injury getting re-aggravated while Reaves was trying to solve puzzles.

