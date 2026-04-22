Bills QB Josh Allen Chugs Surprise Pocket Beer During Epic Buffalo Sabres Drum Intro
Josh Allen has a lot to celebrate these days as a new dad with wife Hailee Steinfeld. That’s not stopping him from experiencing Buffalo Sabres playoff hockey and going viral with a beer chug while doing so.
The 29-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback and his actress wife welcomed a baby girl on April 2 in a special announcement on Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter.
They also attended good friend and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold’s recent wedding shortly after their child arrived.
Allen, who knows all about how crazy Buffalo fans are with Bills Mafia, described the current buzz in the city as “electric” right now with the Sabres a No. 1 seed in the East.
He was on a plane for the epic 4-3 Game 1 win over the Boston Bruins, but described how crazy everyone went when they landed.
“When I landed, obviously the whole plane went nuts,” Allen said Monday while wearing a Sabres sweatshirt and hat at the Bills facility. “I got to watch the highlights right after. Talk about electric.”
How much does it mean to the city? Just watch this scene:
Allen’s surprise pocket beer chug moment
Well, they were also certainly going nuts at KeyBank Center watching their beloved QB Allen beating the Sabres drum to fire up the crowd before the game, followed by an epic beer chug from his pocket.
All he needed to do was jump off the drum through a folding table.
Awesome stuff and an unforgettable moment for Allen and the fans.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.