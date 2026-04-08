Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Turns Heads in Green Outfit Amid Masters Par 3 Contest
The Wednesday before The Masters Tournament makes for perhaps the most wholesome day on the golf calendar. This is because every golfer who is competing in The Masters participates in a nine-hole course that's entirely made of par-three holes.
However, the wholesome aspect of the event is that each player's family is allowed to caddy for them in this relatively non-competitive format. In fact, many players even allow their family members (such as Tommy Fleetwood's son, Frankie) to shoot shots for them during the Par 3 Contest.
One of the greatest moments from last year's Par 3 Contest was when Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy, sank an exceptionally long putt for a little girl. This shot went viral and earned Poppy a lot of love and praise from the golf community.
And McIlroy (who went on to win The Masters later that week) explained that this made shot and the ensuing love that Poppy received has sparked her passion for the sport, which might perhaps in another great Par 3 Contest performance on April 8.
Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Causes Stir in Outfit Before Masters Par 3 Contest
Brooks Koepka is hoping for that same success McIlroy experienced last year, as Koepka has never won The Masters in his career.
The good news is that Koepka's family will be there for him on Wednesday, which includes his wife, Jena Sims (whom he met at The Masters in 2015), and their son named Crew, who was born in 2023. Sims and Crew have been seen alongside Koepka at this event over the past several years.
While Jena will eventually be changing into her white caddy outfit on Wednesday, she was wearing a cool green outfit before the contest began on Wednesday, which she showed off in an Instagram post.
"Reconnecting with nature," the post was captioned, which showed Sims touching the grass at Augusta National. The actual video's caption was, "My therapist told me I needed to touch grass".
She then detailed how this outfit came together in an Instagram post, which said that she bought two blankets off of eBay and worked with a seamstress to turn them into an outfit, which is what she's wearing on Wednesday.
She then added after sharing this story, "I don't want to take them off but it's jumpsuit time". Therefore, fans can expect Jena to be wearing the white caddy jumpsuit when she's with Brooks and Crew at Wednesday's contest.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.