Tommy Fleetwood's Son Frankie Explains Strategy For Masters Par 3 Contest

While the entire sports world is excited for the Masters Tournament this weekend, some within the golf community are equally excited for what's coming on April 8.

This is the Masters Par 3 Contest, which is when Augusta National allowed members of each competing golfer's family to serve as their caddies. This makes for some awesome and wholesome moments in Augusta, just one day before the actual tournament is underway.

Tommy Fleetwood talks with his son, Frankie | Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

And few golf families draw more attention than that of Tommy Fleetwood. Whether it's his wife, Clare (who is 23 years older than him), or their son, Frankie, the Fleetwood clan always catches eyes during the Masters, especially during the Par 3 Contest.

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This is because Frankie takes his golf game extremely serious, and several of his shot attempts in past years have gone viral.

And Frankie Fleetwood's upcoming Masters Par 3 Contest run even has Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's attention, as Clark made an X post on April 7 that read, "Do we think Frankie Fleetwood reaches the green this year ?"

Do we think Frankie Fleetwood reaches the green this year ? — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 7, 2026

Frankie Fleetwood Speaks About Getting Clubs In Order Before Masters Par 3 Contest

Frankie is already at the Masters with his dad, and spent a little bit of time talking to the media one day before his big Par 3 Contest appearance.

When asked about getting work on his clubs done from the TaylorMade truck, and what he's working on, Frankie said a few inaudible things while facing away from the camera before he turned back to the camera and said, "Making [the driver] bigger, because yesterday I tried it out... and it felt big. Like, a little big. That means I'm gonna [cut it a little down] with that one, because after I did that, I went back to the other one with the shaft, and it was just small when I felt it again," per an X post from @Fully_Equipped.

He then added, "Yeah, I have to get [my shot] higher. So, the longer, the higher."

The camera then showed Fleetwood speaking to someone about his driver and his shot.

Big day for Frankie Fleetwood tomorrow.



He is dialed in for his par-3 contest shot after working with Adrian Rietveld on the TaylorMade truck. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cLDOzkGcEh — Fully Equipped (@Fully_Equipped) April 7, 2026

Of course, nobody is likely taking Frankie Fleetwood's contest more seriously than himself, as it's clear how passionate he is about the game, despite his young age.

Still, one hopes that Frankie, his father Tommy, and his mother Clare are able to soak these moments in while Fleetwood is still at the top of the golfing world.