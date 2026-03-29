Bryce James' Girlfriend Sadie Johnson's 4-Word Arizona Final Four Comment Turns Heads

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 79-64 on March 28, which means the No. 1-seeded Arizona squad has advanced to the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats were led by freshman forward Koa Peat, who finished with a game-high 20 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field. However, Arizona employed its typical well-balanced scoring attack, as four of its five starters scored in double-digits, all of whom had at least 14 points. This diverse scoring was enough to beat Braden Smith and a tough Boilermakers squad.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

One Arizona player who didn't see the court was freshman guard Bryce James, who is the son of NBA legend LeBron James. But this didn't come as a surprise, as Bryce has been redshirting this season in hopes of earning more of a role once some of the upperclassmen leave the team after this year.

Many people are pulling for Bryce to succeed with the Wildcats. This includes his family, of course, as well as his girlfriend, Sadie Johnson.

Bryce and Sadie have been together since at least the summer of 2024, but potentially for longer than that, as they seemingly met while both were at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California.

While Johnson hasn't been present for Arizona's run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament, there's no question that she's making her support for Bryce's squad felt through conversations with him.

Sadie Johnson Shows Bryce James' Arizona Squad Love Amid NCAA Tournament Final Four Appearance

This was made clear by several Instagram posts that Johnson made in the wake of Saturday's win by Arizona. She initially reposted a post by the Arizona men's basketball team, captioned, "Indianapolis bound 🐻⬇️".

She put this on to her Instagram story and wrote, "LETS GOOOOOO FINAL 4!!!!"

This wasn't the only support that Johnson showed. She also reposted a photo of the Wildcats' roster celebrating on the court together after the win, which the @arizonambb account posted on Instagram.

Arizona will be facing the winner of the game between Michigan and Tennessee, which is taking place on March 29. It will be interesting to see who the favorite to win it all will be once all four teams punch their ticket. Illinois has already made it, and UConn and Duke are playing each other to decide the fourth spot on March 29.