Bryce James' Girlfriend Sadie Johnson In Spotlight Amid Arizona NCAA Tournament Run

The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team is one of the biggest favorites to win this year's NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are currently handling business against No. 16-ranked Long Island University in the first round on March 20. While anything can happen in March Madness, the fact that Arizona brought a 32-2 record into the tournament and is fresh off a Big 12 Tournament championship victory makes them seem like a lock to at least make the Elite Eight.

Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The most famous player in Arizona is freshman Bryce James, as he's the second-oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James. While Bryce appears poised for a successful college career, he didn't receive any playing time for the Wildcars during their 2025-26 campaign.

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But he has been with the team throughout the season and would seemingly be in a good spot to earn some playing time next year, given his natural talent. Not to mention that he's still just 18 years old, which suggests he has a lot of development ahead of him. After all, his older brother, Bronny James, was a relatively late bloomer but made it to the professional game.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryce James' Girlfriend Sadie Johnson Turns Heads

What's for sure is that Bryce is winning off the court, as he's dating Sadie Johnson. While it's unclear how long the couple has been together, they began posting each other on their respective social media channels in October of 2025.

And while Johnson and James are in different locations (her Instagram suggests that she's living in the Bay Area while Bryce is obviously in Arizona), the couple still seems to be going strong.

Bryce James has a girlfriend too 😳😳😳



Via: Bryce James IG pic.twitter.com/ZAvbDkj8IC — NBA Trends (@NBATrendsOnly) October 3, 2025

One might assume that Johnson went to the NCAA tournament to support Bryce's squad, even though her boyfriend won't be playing on the court. And while that may be the case, Johnson's most recent Instagram post suggests she has been spending her time in San Francisco.

That is the location of her post recent photo, which was captioned, "sf day🌸".

Bryce turned heads with his comment on this post, which simply wrote, "Mine😍".

While Bryce might not be getting any playing time this year, it seems likely that his role will expand as his college career progresses. And if opportunities don't arise in Arizona, perhaps he can transfer to a school that's in California, which is where LeBron, Bronny, and Sadie are all located.