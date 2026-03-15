Cameron Young’s Wife Kelsey Steals Spotlight With Kids After Players Win

28-year-old American golfer Cameron Young just secured The Players Championship on March 15, which is the biggest win of his career to this point.

And Young didn't have to celebrate this win alone, as his wife Kelsey (whose last name was formerly Dailition) and their three children were also with him during this crowning achievement.

Cameron Young admires the trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Cameron and Kelsey started dating when they attended Wake Forest University, although they had known each other before that, as both were from Garrison, New York. They were married in 2021.

Neither of them has social media. However, cameras captured an awesome moment involving all of them in the game of this Players Championship victory.

Cameron and Kelsey Young | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cameron Young’s Wife Kelsey’s Wholesome Family Moment After Players Win Turns Heads

When Cameron was speaking while holding The Players Championship trophy, he gestured to where his wife and children were waiting.

This prompted one of their children (their oldest son) to run to his dad and embrace him. Shortly after, their second son ran up and did the same thing. Kelsey remained sitting in the grass with their third child, who is their youngest daughter.

The Golf Channel's X post is this video was captioned, "This moment with Cameron Young and his family after receiving The Players trophy 🥹💙".

This moment with Cameron Young and his family after receiving The Players trophy 🥹💙



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/4FaneGARRH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 15, 2026

When asked about having his family there, Cameron said, "Yeah, none of this is possible without my wife Kelsey, and my family. She works incredibly hard on all of our behalf. I mean, it's constant. They travel all the time, so she holds up that part of it at home, and does it all on my behalf, so I can do my job and chase my dreams."

This wholesome and heartwarming response is sure to bring even more fans to Young's side after a day he will never forget.

Cameron Young’s wife, Kelsey, carries their daughter | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Cameron's mom, Barbara, was interviewed by Golfweek in September of 2025 and said, “There have been a lot of life changes in about five years when you go from not having a tour card to all of a sudden getting your card and getting married and having three children. It's quite remarkable to me that he's been able to play at this level knowing everything he has on his plate, but he and Kelsey really seem to have a good handle on it, and they're managing it well.

"It's really great to see him playing like this right now, and to see what a great dad and husband he is, too. The fans don't know that because he's so quiet, but he's a remarkable dad and husband, and we’re real proud of him for that," she added.

Props to the entire Young clan for this accomplishment.