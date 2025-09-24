The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tommy Fleetwood's much older wife Clare in 2025 Ryder Cup glare at unforgiving NYC

The Team Europe star's much talked about wife Clare was at the fancy Ryder Cup gala and will certainly be a target of raucous Bethpage attendees.

Matthew Graham

May 15, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tommy Fleetwood hits off of the 12th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.
May 15, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Tommy Fleetwood hits off of the 12th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. / Clare Grant-Imagn Images

Even during the best of times at the iconic public golf course, officially named the Black Course of Bethpage State Park, New York City fans are unforgiving anytime a big-time professional event is held there.

For the 2025 Ryder Cup, it will be exponentially worse. Just ask Team Europe hero Ian Poulter, saying, "It's only in America that the stupidness comes out."

Tommy Fleetwood
Sep 26, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Tommy Fleetwood talks about the put with his coach during the practice round on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

One of Team Europe's biggest names for the 2025 Ryder Cup team is Tommy Fleetwood, who finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx finale 2025 Tour Championship, pocketing a cool $10 million.

The bigger headline was that Fleetwood, 34, revealed that his wife Clare, 57, avoided being there in-person when his victory seemed eminent because of age "paranoia."

Clare, though, seems to be overcoming that understandable angst to cheer for her husband vs. Team USA in what will be a very hostile crowd, confirming her attendance at the official Ryder Cup gala.

So let's dig into how the 23-year age gap turned into an unusual love.

How did Fleetwood and Clare meet?

Frankie Fleetwood, Tommy Fleetwood
April 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tommy Fleetwood's son, Frankie, 4, lines up his putt on the No. 5 green during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clare and Fleetwood first met in 2015, with the future Mrs. Fleetwood serving as his agent before it turned romantic. They got married a couple of years later.

“It was kind of not actually for us, but it was just again thinking what other people are thinking about all the time and within the industry," Clare said in a 2023 interview. "It was kind of big news in our circle, so I was a little bit paranoid about all that, really. But not for any reason of our relationship, and I had full faith once we fell in love.”

Clare still manages his golf career, and while you might question their age difference, there is no denying she's crushing it professionally as Fleetwood is probably the biggest European name besides Northern Ireland superstar Rory McIlroy.

Blended family of five

Tommy Fleetwood
Sep 26, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Tommy Fleetwood signs autographs after the first hole of the practice round on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The seven-time European winner and 2025 FedEx Cup champion does not shy away from the public scrutiny, bringing the entire family to the Masters annual Par 3 contest, where this year he showed up with Clare, her two older sons from a previous marriage, Oscar and Murray, and their son Frankie.

Oscar is also an aspiring professional golfer, and last year Fleetwood caddied for him at the UAE Challenge, also where the couple has their main residence.

Clare is fully aware of their age difference, saying she turned him down at first for that exact reason.

“Of course, I turned him down. I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid.’”

While the glare of their 23-year age gap has always been there, nothing will compare to the scrutiny this week with an unforgiving New York crowd.

Tommy Fleetwood
Aug 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tommy Fleetwood poses for a photo with the FedExCup Trophy after winning the TOUR Championship golf tournament. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

