Tommy Fleetwood's much older wife Clare in 2025 Ryder Cup glare at unforgiving NYC
Even during the best of times at the iconic public golf course, officially named the Black Course of Bethpage State Park, New York City fans are unforgiving anytime a big-time professional event is held there.
For the 2025 Ryder Cup, it will be exponentially worse. Just ask Team Europe hero Ian Poulter, saying, "It's only in America that the stupidness comes out."
RELATED: Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll?
One of Team Europe's biggest names for the 2025 Ryder Cup team is Tommy Fleetwood, who finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx finale 2025 Tour Championship, pocketing a cool $10 million.
RELATED: Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend?
The bigger headline was that Fleetwood, 34, revealed that his wife Clare, 57, avoided being there in-person when his victory seemed eminent because of age "paranoia."
Clare, though, seems to be overcoming that understandable angst to cheer for her husband vs. Team USA in what will be a very hostile crowd, confirming her attendance at the official Ryder Cup gala.
RELATED: Meet all 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs led by Kat Morikawa, Meredith Scheffler
So let's dig into how the 23-year age gap turned into an unusual love.
How did Fleetwood and Clare meet?
Clare and Fleetwood first met in 2015, with the future Mrs. Fleetwood serving as his agent before it turned romantic. They got married a couple of years later.
“It was kind of not actually for us, but it was just again thinking what other people are thinking about all the time and within the industry," Clare said in a 2023 interview. "It was kind of big news in our circle, so I was a little bit paranoid about all that, really. But not for any reason of our relationship, and I had full faith once we fell in love.”
Clare still manages his golf career, and while you might question their age difference, there is no denying she's crushing it professionally as Fleetwood is probably the biggest European name besides Northern Ireland superstar Rory McIlroy.
Blended family of five
The seven-time European winner and 2025 FedEx Cup champion does not shy away from the public scrutiny, bringing the entire family to the Masters annual Par 3 contest, where this year he showed up with Clare, her two older sons from a previous marriage, Oscar and Murray, and their son Frankie.
Oscar is also an aspiring professional golfer, and last year Fleetwood caddied for him at the UAE Challenge, also where the couple has their main residence.
Clare is fully aware of their age difference, saying she turned him down at first for that exact reason.
“Of course, I turned him down. I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid.’”
While the glare of their 23-year age gap has always been there, nothing will compare to the scrutiny this week with an unforgiving New York crowd.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career