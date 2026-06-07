Monaco-born Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is easily one of Scuderia Ferrari's brightest F1 stars on the grid — a feat which was sealed in ink when the racing franchise and the Monégasque celebrity announced a multi-year extension to Leclerc's contract with the team.

Heading into this weekend's annual edition of the Monaco Grand Prix in his home nation, Leclerc is holding firmly onto third place in the driver rankings for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. He only trails behind the two Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers — Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Having already had a suitably successful track record (pun intended) during this year's race for the World Champion title, Leclerc has landed twice on the winners' podium with third place finishes at both the Australian Grand Prix and the Japanese Grand Prix.

Off the grid, the Ferrari icon has found even more reason to celebrate success - albeit, in a slightly different capacity.

Just before the 2026 Formula 1 season commenced, he wed his longtime love, Alexandra Saint Mleux Leclerc, in a civil ceremony in Monaco. The couple's return to the 2026 Monaco GP this weekend holds an extra layer of sentiment and celebration for them.

Charles Leclerc Decides to "Seas" the Day With Luxury Purchase

Oct 19, 2025: Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1), second place and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco at Circuit of The Americas Austin. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With more than enough reasons to justify a monumental celebration, the Leclercs have certainly locked in and lived up to the occasion with their recent purchase of a superyacht just under a month ago.

The yacht is a custom-built Riva 102' Corsaro Super, which measures just over 30 meters in length, and is a creation of Officina Italian Design.

The Italian yacht builder, Riva, officially launched the vessel in May before handing over the helm to Leclerc and Alexandra, who reportedly purchased the yacht for an estimated €15 million, or $17.2 million.

On the Formula 1 grid, Leclerc is known as No. 16. Therefore, it is only fitting that he named his super yacht after his hallmark digits but with a twist, of course.

In honor of Ferrari's Italian roots and the team which he has referred to as his "second family," the 28-year-old driver christened his new boat with the name "Sedici," which translates to 16 in Italian.

To mark the occasion with an air of lighthearted fun known to be at the foundation of the couple's relationship, Alexandra cheerfully smashed a bottle of champaign against Sedici's hull to memorialize the official christening of the luxury ship.

To be fair, Leclerc sprays plenty of champagne whenever he celebrates a podium finish in the trademark F1 tradition amongst the drivers on the grid, so it was only right that Alex got her chance to spray some bubbly around.

The celebration of the superyacht's christening was cheered on by dozens of bystanders and commemorated with confetti launched into the air.

Whether it's a wedding gift to be shared by the couple, a way to make the most of the Ferrari driver's success on the track, or simply a way to spend more time together whilst taking in pastel sunsets over the water, it's a sure thing that Charles and Alexandra Leclerc will make lasting memories on their latest addition to their real estate portfolio.