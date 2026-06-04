Charles Leclerc Receives Ultimate Gift From Ferrari Before F1 Monaco Grand Prix
The 2026 FIA Formula 1 season has been filled with highlights for Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, though most of his celebratory moments have taken place off of the F1 track.
Just days before the 2026 F1 season began, Leclerc surprised the F1 fans by marrying his long-term girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in a civil ceremony that saw the newlyweds drive off in a cherry red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa worth an estimated $40 million.
The 2026 season got off to a rocky start as the field of drivers attempted to contend with new regulations that caused frustration and exasperation, Leclerc has found a place on two of the five Grand Prix podiums as he eyes another podium finish in Monaco this weekend.
More than his podium finishes, Leclerc has reason to celebrate the 2026 F1 season as he is currently third in the driver rankings for this season's World Championship.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, have skyrocketed to the top two spots on the leaderboard with a considerably exceptional car design compared to the rest of the grid, which makes the Ferrari driver's 75 points keeping him merely 13 points behind Russell even more impressive.
Leclerc Ready to Make History With Ferrari in Home Country of Monaco
Leclerc sealed the fate of his bond with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team this week with a newly signed multi-year contract extension that will see him continue to represent the legendary Italian team in future Formula 1 seasons.
For Leclerc, the extension is about far more than business. The 28-year-old has often described Ferrari as his dream team, even calling it his "second family" following the announcement celebrating his contract continuation on June 3, 2026.
The contract extension comes at a special time for Leclerc as he prepares to race in his home nation of Monaco. While a home race is always a big deal for any driver, the Monaco Grand Prix is especially sentimental for Leclerc following his hometown win of the 2024 Monaco GP that made the Formula 1 history books.
The monumental significance of Leclerc's victory at his home GP can best be portrayed with footage of Prince Albert II of Monaco tearing up as the Ferrari driver took his place atop the Monégasque podium. When someone's success makes royalty cry, it's a sure sign that the accomplishment is an unforgettable feat.
Leclerc will attempt his second home victory when the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix sees the checkered flag wave on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.