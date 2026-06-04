The 2026 FIA Formula 1 season has been filled with highlights for Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, though most of his celebratory moments have taken place off of the F1 track.

May 3, 2026: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Just days before the 2026 F1 season began, Leclerc surprised the F1 fans by marrying his long-term girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in a civil ceremony that saw the newlyweds drive off in a cherry red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa worth an estimated $40 million.

The 2026 season got off to a rocky start as the field of drivers attempted to contend with new regulations that caused frustration and exasperation, Leclerc has found a place on two of the five Grand Prix podiums as he eyes another podium finish in Monaco this weekend.

More than his podium finishes, Leclerc has reason to celebrate the 2026 F1 season as he is currently third in the driver rankings for this season's World Championship.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, have skyrocketed to the top two spots on the leaderboard with a considerably exceptional car design compared to the rest of the grid, which makes the Ferrari driver's 75 points keeping him merely 13 points behind Russell even more impressive.

Leclerc Ready to Make History With Ferrari in Home Country of Monaco

May 2, 2026: Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (left), Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli (center) and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) pose for a photo after finishing the qualifying session for the F1 Miami Grand Prix. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Leclerc sealed the fate of his bond with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team this week with a newly signed multi-year contract extension that will see him continue to represent the legendary Italian team in future Formula 1 seasons.

For Leclerc, the extension is about far more than business. The 28-year-old has often described Ferrari as his dream team, even calling it his "second family" following the announcement celebrating his contract continuation on June 3, 2026.

The contract extension comes at a special time for Leclerc as he prepares to race in his home nation of Monaco. While a home race is always a big deal for any driver, the Monaco Grand Prix is especially sentimental for Leclerc following his hometown win of the 2024 Monaco GP that made the Formula 1 history books.

The monumental significance of Leclerc's victory at his home GP can best be portrayed with footage of Prince Albert II of Monaco tearing up as the Ferrari driver took his place atop the Monégasque podium. When someone's success makes royalty cry, it's a sure sign that the accomplishment is an unforgettable feat.

Oct 20, 2024: Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco stands on the podium after the 2024 Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Leclerc will attempt his second home victory when the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix sees the checkered flag wave on Sunday, June 7, 2026.