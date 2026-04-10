Christian Pulisic’s Ex Alex Melton Backtracks on ‘Cheating’ Claims With New Statement

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than two months away and the tournament being hosted in part in the United States, there is a lot of pressure on the US Men's National Team to produce better than they have done in the past.

The USAMNT hasn't made it past the Round of 16 since 2002, when they advanced to the quarterfinal. But there's a case to be made that if they're going to make waves on the international stage, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the ideal time to do so, given the roster they have.

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) | Scott Coleman-Imagn Images

A big reason for this is that star forward and face of Team USA Christian Pulisic is now in his prime and playing quality soccer overseas.

However, it appears that Pulisic might be navigating some personal turmoil right now, just a few months before the biggest tournament of his life.

US Men's National Team forward Christian Pulisic (10) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pulisic had been dating former USC golfer Alex Melton after he slid into her DMs in the summer of 2025. However, recent social media activity made it clear that they had broken up.

Melton made an Instagram post on April 7 that showed her in a golf cart. Someone commented, "This generational fumble will be studied for years to come🔥".

This prompted Melton to respond by saying, "mans was on raya before it even ended". She then added, "guess not fearing God enough," and finally said, "how many likes to post his raya profile".

New Pulisic slander just dropped! 🔥



My boy was too busy on Raya instead of worrying about USMNT 😩🥀 pic.twitter.com/fLFC05YYN0 — Gregg Beerholder 🍺 (@MLShater) April 7, 2026

In the wake of this, an X photo showing a Raya profile of Pulisic also appeared on social media. But the context that some people had missed was that Pulisic was 25 years old in the Raya profile photo, which means that it was several years ago and well before he and Melton were dating.

Alex Melton Reverses Course With New Statement on Christian Pulisic Claims

It seems that Melton might have made a similar mistake, which was conveyed in an Instagram story she made on April 9.

“I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context. I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter," Melton wrote in the Instagram story, which showed a sunset.

Alex Melton, Pulisic’s ex girlfriend, just posted this on his Instagram stories.



She claims her comments were taken out of context when she claimed Pulisic was on a celebrity dating app during their relationship and that Pulisic didn’t cheat on her.



This might be on TMZ… pic.twitter.com/CYZ6yCoB24 — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) April 9, 2026

Therefore, Melton appears to have learned that the viral Raya profile of Pulisic was indeed old, and therefore made her comments inaccurate.

Props to her for owning up to the mistake.