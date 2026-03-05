Cody Rigsby Points to Alysa Liu’s Olympic Lesson While Discussing Tylenol Partnership

Cody Rigsby is a renaissance man.

Whether it's teaching a Peloton ride, doing media, or getting into acting, Cody always has somewhere to be. And because staying active is a non-negotiable for him, he must have something to ensure any pain doesn't throw him off track of his goals.

This is why Cody has partnered with TYLENOL® for their new Extra Strength Liquid Gels, which are meant to help Cody and consumers manage aches and pains, no matter where they stand in their fitness journey.

Cody spoke with Grant Young of The Athlete Lifestyle on SI to discuss his partnership with TYLENOL® along with several other aspects relating to his chaotic yet comfortable world.

You’ve built your career around helping people stay consistent with fitness, so when someone is trying to build habits that actually last long term — not just for a few weeks — what are some of the most important aspects of recovery when it comes to doing that?

CR: Once we start a routine, especially around fitness, we're moving our bodies in a new way that we're not used to. We're exploring and growing muscles that maybe aren't being used. So it's going to come with soreness that you haven't really felt. My thing is always like, I know I've had a good leg day if it hurts to sit down on the toilet the next day. It means I did my job right.

Cody Rigsby | TYLENOL

But as much as it's important to show up to work out, it's also important to recover. So that means implementing stretching before a workout and after a workout. I really love to get into the sauna. I am a crazy person who loves a cold plunge. I know the science is kind of out on that one, but I enjoy the way it makes me feel, and it also really taps into my resilience.

But outside of that recovery, there's always going to be some of those days where you wake up maybe a little bit more sore with minor aches and pains. And that's when I really reach for the Tylenol Extra Strength Liquid Gels.

You have a packed schedule of teaching, traveling, media, and acting. With everything you have going on, how important are the liquid gels when it comes to staying proactive about recovery?

CR: It seems the older I get, the more I get kind of headaches or something like that. Definitely reaching for Tylenol Extra Strength Liquid Gels after a long flight to kind of help me push past that minor ache and pain so I can get into my day.

And as you said, I'm going to Tahoe on Monday to go shoot a film. So I've been really focused on memorizing my lines, working with an acting coach and staying on top of that.

Cody Rigsby | IMAGO / MediaPunch

What do you want fans to understand about how versatile the Tylenol Liquid Gels can be?

CR: I always have this story of my mom. I was on the phone with my mom and I was having a really long day. Tons of meetings, workouts, classes, whatever. And I was just like, “Oh, I have a headache and it just won't go away.” It's like impeding me from feeling good that day.

And my mom goes, “Well, did you take a pain reliever? Did you take Tylenol or something?” And I was like, “Oh, no.” And as soon as I did that, I felt better.

Your fellow Peloton instructor, Kendall Toole, recently went viral for how she handled a moment in a live class. When you're leading thousands of people in real time, what mindset do you need to stay in control of the room?

Fitness influencer Kendall Toole reacts to becoming a meme:



“Never been so proud to have said this in my life. We stand on business, get them banned yall.” pic.twitter.com/nNjunMOsQH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2026

CR: I actually know what's happening in front of me, so I don't feel like I really need to hold control. I try to kind of just stay present, and whatever pops up, I kind of lean into it.

Even last night, I was teaching a ride and I almost said a leaderboard name to give them a shoutout. But I also read it, and it was highly inappropriate. It was inappropriate in a playful way. But I knew I couldn't read it out loud. So I'm just like, “I see your name. I'm not going to call you out. But you wasted your 200 ride shoutout by putting this inappropriate name. So your loss, boo.”

You know, I've been there for 12 years. It's not the first time it's happened. I'm sure it's probably not the last either.

We just finished another Olympic cycle. Are there lessons from elite athletes that everyday people might underestimate about their routines?

CR: I mean, Alysa Liu's story is a great example. And I think a big part of her story has to do with the power of “no” and the power of knowing when to step away.

If something, whether that's your workout or the sport that you're playing, isn't fulfilling and it doesn't bring you joy, it's okay to say, “This isn't for me for a little bit,” or a long bit.

Alysa Liu (USA) | IMAGO / NurPhoto

And when you're ready, and you want to come back to it, you come back to it. But it intentionally fills you with purpose and joy. Watching her skate, you could see that she was not in her head. She wasn't nervous, or at least she didn't show that. She was just exuding joy.

So whatever you do — whether that's being an athlete, being an actor, or working in marketing — if it's not bringing you joy, it's okay to step away, reevaluate what is meaningful for you, and seek that out when you re-enter.